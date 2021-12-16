Grocery supply chain shortages extend beyond cream cheese

You may’ve noticed bare shelves recently in Charlotte grocery stores where you’d normally find staples like whipped cream, bacon and vegetable oil.

The grocer cited ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand as reasons for purchase limits.

They hope setting purchase limits and clearly communicating at shelf they hope people will be able to find what they need for their favorite holiday recipes.

National cream cheese shortages have been widely reported. But local grocery stores are also seeing shortages of other products amid ongoing supply-chain challenges.From bagel shops and cafes to your kitchen, a lack of key ingredients may change daily rituals for some, like a morning bagel and coffee with half & half, and holiday traditions for others, like cheesecakes and fudge.Publix implemented restrictions just before Thanksgiving for purchase limits. A spokesperson told me there isn’t a current timeline to lift them.

The list: Here’s the a list of what you are limited to buying two of any individual item at your local Publix:

bacon

coconut flakes

dairy whipping cream

half & half

frozen pie shells

frozen hashbrowns

canola, corn and vegetable oil

canned cranberry sauce

jarred gravy

cream cheese

rolled breakfast sausage

disposable plates, cups and cutlery

bath tissue

refrigerated snacks (think Lunchables)

sports drinks

aseptic type juices (Capri Sun)

canned cat food variety packs

refrigerated pet food

For Poppy’s Bagels & More owner Ronnie Rippner, it’s business as usual for the most part.

One of his regular suppliers was out of cream cheese, but he was able to purchase more from his other supplier earlier this week.

“Hopefully the other supplier won’t run out now too,” he says.

While he has enough to get through a week or two, he’s limited in how much he can purchase at once due to storage.

Mecklenburg County has two dairy processing operators , which both focus on cheese.

North Carolina is home to 45,000 milk cows, producing nearly 1 billion pounds of milk annually, according to N.C. State

What they’re saying: “You get some products that get put into a bottle and within 24 hours are on the shelf, like milk,” said Brittany Whitmire, an extension association at NC State University’s Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics.

“Then you get other products like aged cheeses or even cream cheese, it’s not a long aged product, but it requires a little more lead time, so some of those things cause a little bit of a bump in the quote unquote, normal sort of path of business,” she added.

Holiday spirit: Philadelphia Cream Cheese’s Spread the Feeling campaign will help people with replacement desserts.

The Kraft Heinz brand will provide 18,000 people $20 reimbursements for a holiday dessert.

Reservations will be available starting at noon on Dec. 17 and 18 for 10,000 people and 8,000 respectively.

Reserve your spot by buying a dessert between Dec. 17-24. Redeem your reward between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4.

Every December, I make my mom’s fudge, which relies heavily on cream cheese. Thankfully, I haven’t run into any issues purchasing the key ingredient yet.

