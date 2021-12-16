ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Grocery supply chain shortages extend beyond cream cheese

By Ashley Mahoney
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLPgD_0dOMdKZJ00

You may’ve noticed bare shelves recently in Charlotte grocery stores where you’d normally find staples like whipped cream, bacon and vegetable oil.

What’s happening: National cream cheese shortages have been widely reported. But local grocery stores are also seeing shortages of other products amid ongoing supply-chain challenges.
Why it matters: From bagel shops and cafes to your kitchen, a lack of key ingredients may change daily rituals for some, like a morning bagel and coffee with half & half, and holiday traditions for others, like cheesecakes and fudge. The latest: Publix implemented restrictions just before Thanksgiving for purchase limits. A spokesperson told me there isn’t a current timeline to lift them.
  • The grocer cited ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand as reasons for purchase limits.
  • They hope setting purchase limits and clearly communicating at shelf they hope people will be able to find what they need for their favorite holiday recipes.

The list: Here’s the a list of what you are limited to buying two of any individual item at your local Publix:

  • bacon
  • coconut flakes
  • dairy whipping cream
  • half & half
  • frozen pie shells
  • frozen hashbrowns
  • canola, corn and vegetable oil
  • canned cranberry sauce
  • jarred gravy
  • cream cheese
  • rolled breakfast sausage
  • disposable plates, cups and cutlery
  • bath tissue
  • refrigerated snacks (think Lunchables)
  • sports drinks
  • aseptic type juices (Capri Sun)
  • canned cat food variety packs
  • refrigerated pet food

For Poppy’s Bagels & More owner Ronnie Rippner, it’s business as usual for the most part.

  • One of his regular suppliers was out of cream cheese, but he was able to purchase more from his other supplier earlier this week.
  • “Hopefully the other supplier won’t run out now too,” he says.
  • While he has enough to get through a week or two, he’s limited in how much he can purchase at once due to storage.
Statewide production: North Carolina is home to 45,000 milk cows, producing nearly 1 billion pounds of milk annually, according to N.C. State .

What they’re saying: “You get some products that get put into a bottle and within 24 hours are on the shelf, like milk,” said Brittany Whitmire, an extension association at NC State University’s Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics.

“Then you get other products like aged cheeses or even cream cheese, it’s not a long aged product, but it requires a little more lead time, so some of those things cause a little bit of a bump in the quote unquote, normal sort of path of business,” she added.

Holiday spirit: Philadelphia Cream Cheese’s Spread the Feeling campaign  will help people with replacement desserts.

  • The Kraft Heinz brand will provide 18,000 people $20 reimbursements for a holiday dessert.
  • Reservations will be available starting at noon on Dec. 17 and 18 for 10,000 people and 8,000 respectively.
  • Reserve your spot by buying a dessert between Dec. 17-24. Redeem your reward between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4.
    My thought bubble: Every December, I make my mom’s fudge, which relies heavily on cream cheese. Thankfully, I haven’t run into any issues purchasing the key ingredient yet. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJuVL_0dOMdKZJ00

    Park Road Harris Teeter cream cheese section. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdHGq_0dOMdKZJ00

    South Boulevard Publix bacon section. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

    The post Grocery supply chain shortages extend beyond cream cheese appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

    Comments / 4

     

    FROM LOCAL CREATORS

    More
    Related
    Axios Charlotte

    Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers

    Charlotteans have very strong opinions about grocery stores. Shopping for food is a personal experience, and plenty of factors sway where and why people choose to shop at any given supermarket. What’s happening: We surveyed readers last month about their grocery-shopping habits. A plurality — 37.2%, or 1,198 of y’all — said Harris Teeter is […] The post Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment

    The team behind Craft Tasting Room and Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails is expanding into west Charlotte with a new restaurant that owner Alyson Davis describes as a Mexican-inspired tortilleria and agave bar. It’s called Maíz, Agua, Sal — or MAS for short — and will have a rooftop patio with skyline views. Maíz, Agua, […] The post Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    16 restaurants and bars to grab a warm cocktail in Charlotte

    As temperatures drop, you’re going to need more than a jacket to keep you warm. I’m from Florida so the concept of a warm cocktail is pretty much foreign to me. I’m fascinated by them. Who doesn’t love something warm to sip on while you cozy up near a space heater or wood-burning fireplace? The […] The post 16 restaurants and bars to grab a warm cocktail in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    The rise of IOU shopping in Charlotte

    Americans’ use of “buy-now-pay-later” options has skyrocketed in recent years — and retailers are capitalizing on the trend. Why it matters: This check-out feature is “one of the biggest new trends in shopping right now,” Axios’ Erica Pandey recently wrote. By the numbers: Americans’ use of “buy now, pay later” options surged 438% between November […] The post The rise of IOU shopping in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Supply, NC
    City
    Charlotte, NC
    Charlotte, NC
    Lifestyle
    Charlotte, NC
    Food & Drinks
    Axios Charlotte

    Scoop: Fast-casual Indian restaurant called IndiGrille is opening in Charlotte

    IndiGrille will be a fast-casual restaurant concept that’ll offer authentic Indian food at affordable prices. “When you go to a traditional Indian restaurant, you have to commit to one thing because you get giant portions,” said owner, Sid Maheshwari. “We’re going to have smaller portions at a lower cost so people can try different things,” […] The post Scoop: Fast-casual Indian restaurant called IndiGrille is opening in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Popular South End restaurant VANA expands to Lake Norman

    ELZ Restaurant Group, the team behind Bardo and VANA South End, announced it will expand to Lake Norman with VANA LKN in 2022. “We are excited to bring new energy to Cornelius,” Jayson Whitesides, managing partner of ELZ Restaurant Group said in a statement. [Related story: 16 things to eat, drink and do in Cornelius, […] The post Popular South End restaurant VANA expands to Lake Norman appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CORNELIUS, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    A Charlotte small business scored a partnership with Madewell

    If you’ve perused Madewell lately, you might have noticed Charlotte representation on the brand’s site. What’s happening: Queen City native Lauren Harbury and her Feminist Goods Co. brand, known for accessories, coffee mugs, hats and clothing with cheeky or uplifting sayings, are now a part of Madewell’s Hometown Heroes collective. The program features 68 small businesses […] The post A Charlotte small business scored a partnership with Madewell appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Fast casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood

    LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has plans to open 12 locations in Charlotte over the next five years, will put its first one in Plaza Midwood. It’ll be located at Midwood Corners plaza, on the corner of Central Avenue and The Plaza. “Where the Subway used to be,” according to Jay Mitchener of THRIFT Commercial Real […] The post Fast casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Cheeses#Philadelphia Cream Cheese#Cat Food#Food Drink#Bagels More
    Axios Charlotte

    A new “luxury lounge” named Cloud opens tonight in Wilmore

    Travel inspiration led to husband and wife duo Ramond “Mond” Boyd and Kyphi Boyd opening Cloud, a lounge they say feels like an intimate nightclub. Cloud opens tonight, Nov. 24, at 8pm in Wilmore with what they’re calling the “biggest pre-Thanksgiving party in Charlotte history.” The exact 1510 Mint St. Backstory: Trips to the Philippines, Las Vegas, […] The post A new “luxury lounge” named Cloud opens tonight in Wilmore appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    5 dishes the editors are having this Thanksgiving

    It’s time to bring out stretchy pants and elastic waistbands because Thanksgiving is less than one week away. Here are a few dishes that our team of editors will be making or enjoying this Thanksgiving. Prepare to be thankful(l). Pecan Pie My youngest sister Grace is the baker in the family, and she usually bakes […] The post 5 dishes the editors are having this Thanksgiving appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    FESTIVAL
    Axios Charlotte

    Scoop: Girl Tribe’s opening an experiential retail store in Birkdale

    Girl Supply, an Instagrammable immersive shopping experience from the creators of Girl Tribe, plans to open in early 2022 in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village. Expect hands-on stations like a balloon bar and DIY candle-making. What’s happening: Girl Supply is the next step for Girl Tribe, the powerhouse brand co-founded by Sarah Baucom and Carrie Barker that’s known […] The post Scoop: Girl Tribe’s opening an experiential retail store in Birkdale appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    HUNTERSVILLE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    The team behind Reid’s Fine Foods will open a new concept in the Lowe’s tower in South End

    The makers of Reid’s Fine Foods present to you: The Salted Melon Market & Eatery. Why it matters: People who live, work, and shop in South End will have another healthy and convenient spot to eat. “From a morning coffee to a healthy lunch, from picking up pantry essentials to meeting friends for dinner and […] The post The team behind Reid’s Fine Foods will open a new concept in the Lowe’s tower in South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Axios Charlotte

    Charlotte, NC
    2K+
    Followers
    1K+
    Post
    433K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

     https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy