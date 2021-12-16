ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Follow your star to the new bar in NoDa: Starlight on 22nd is now open

By Laura Barrero
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HW7NV_0dOMdInr00

Tucked away between North Davidson and Brevard is a new divey, artsy, maybe soon-to-be cultural center: A bar called Starlight on 22nd .

It’s the brainchild of Ruth Ava Lyons and Paul Sires, the former owners of Center of the Earth art gallery in NoDa.

Context: Lyons and Sires are self-pronounced “NoDa Arts District OG pioneers.” They moved to NoDa in the early 80s from Detroit and opened an art gallery before NoDa became the NoDa we know today. “Back then there was nothing out here,” Sires says.

  • He remembers a time when NoDa’s neighborhood association consisted of about three people. Back then, you could buy a fixer-upper house or building for about $30-$40k.
  • The “it” bar to go to at the time was a dive called “Pats,” which sold Bud Light and PBR for a dollar.

Why it matters: Just like they did in the 80s, Sires and Lyons continue to see potential in the NoDa area (technically Starlight is on the edge of NoDa, near Villa Heights). They want to double down on it by making something cool.

“There’s a lot of social equity, people still seem to be interested in certain causes and trying to protect the neighborhood,” Sires says.

  • With construction going on to the left and right of the building, Sires pictures Starlight as NoDa’s version of the Thirsty Beaver— an old spot surrounded by new development.

State of play: Starlight on 22nd is meant to be a place where you go to have a drink and an experience. Sires says they hope to host live music, comedy shows, spoken word, art galleries, and other cultural popups as well as private events.

The couple either thrifted, repurposed, or created every piece of art, furniture, light fixture, and table centerpiece in the bar. You might not expect it by the building’s simple exterior, but when you swing open the front doors, works of art of all shapes and sizes greet you.

  • As soon as you walk in, look up and notice the ceiling made completely out of streetlights.
  • Above the bar, you’ll notice the old Evening Muse doors.
  • On top of each table, you’ll find a unique trophy or vintage nicknack to toy around with.

Outside the 1500 square-foot space, you’ll find wooden picnic tables, corn hole, and eventually some additional outdoor games.

Details: Starlight on 22nd is open Tuesday-Friday from 4pm-10pm, Fridays from 4pm-midnight, Saturdays from 12pm-midnight, and Sundays from 12pm-7pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2NPI_0dOMdInr00

The entrance of Starlight is made from all repurposed material. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4HFO_0dOMdInr00

Each table has a trophy centerpiece. “We like to say that all of our patrons deserve a trophy,” says co-owner Paul Sires. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1MYD_0dOMdInr00

The old Evening Muse doors make up the bar. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBZtd_0dOMdInr00

Starlight bar menu. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The post Follow your star to the new bar in NoDa: Starlight on 22nd is now open appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Black-owned brewery and burger joint coming to NoDa

Atlanta-based Hippin Hops Brewery is coming to NoDa in the summer of 2022. Why it matters: It’s Georgia’s first Black-owned brewery and it’s expanding to Charlotte, which hasn’t had a Black-owned business making and selling beer since Three Spirits closed in 2019.  Next year Charlotte will have two, with Weathered Souls Brewery Co. opening in […] The post Black-owned brewery and burger joint coming to NoDa appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 35 fun and festive things to do in Charlotte this weekend

The Weekender is proudly presented by Speedway Christmas. Charlotte Motor Speedway’s drive-through holiday light show is open seven nights a week, with “Elf” featured as the drive-in movie this weekend. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17 73. Partly cloudy. 9% chance of rain. VTGCLT Pop at The Metropolitan: Shop a selection of handmade and vintage items from more than 90 local […] The post Weekender: 35 fun and festive things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 best new restaurants in Charlotte, right now

If 2020 was the year of takeout, 2021 marked the return of dine-in, at least for many. The big picture: Diners filled restaurants again after vaccines became more available in spring and summer, and with them, new restaurants had to overcome shortages of all kinds, but blossomed anyway. We’re here to highlight the very best […] The post 9 best new restaurants in Charlotte, right now appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: Suffolk Punch is adding a taproom and beer garden at a revamped plaza at SouthPark mall

Suffolk Punch, the brewery that opened in 2017 and quickly became one of the most popular hangouts in South End, is expanding into SouthPark. What’s happening: The new indoor-outdoor facility will anchor a freshly renovated part of the mall, at the West Plaza where California Pizza Kitchen is (near Dick’s). Mall owner Simon Property Group […] The post Scoop: Suffolk Punch is adding a taproom and beer garden at a revamped plaza at SouthPark mall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brevard, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Star, NC
Axios Charlotte

Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment

The team behind Craft Tasting Room and Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails is expanding into west Charlotte with a new restaurant that owner Alyson Davis describes as a Mexican-inspired tortilleria and agave bar. It’s called Maíz, Agua, Sal — or MAS for short — and will have a rooftop patio with skyline views. Maíz, Agua, […] The post Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views planned for West Charlotte redevelopment appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Restoring a park once central to Black life in Charlotte

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Pearl Street Park was the first park officially built on land purchased by the city for Black residents. Kenneth Manago looks up the hill from Pearl Street Park, toward the home he grew up in before it was destroyed. Several decades have passed since then, […] The post Restoring a park once central to Black life in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers

Charlotteans have very strong opinions about grocery stores. Shopping for food is a personal experience, and plenty of factors sway where and why people choose to shop at any given supermarket. What’s happening: We surveyed readers last month about their grocery-shopping habits. A plurality — 37.2%, or 1,198 of y’all — said Harris Teeter is […] The post Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

PGA Tour Superstore coming to Charlotte

North Carolina’s first PGA TOUR Superstore is coming to Charlotte in spring 2022. Why it matters: It’s one of those stores Charlotte folks say they wish we had — still waiting on you, Zara and Wegmans — and it will be the first PGA TOUR Superstore in North Carolina. Details: The 35,640 square-foot store will sell golf, […] The post PGA Tour Superstore coming to Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Galleries#Food Drink#Center Of The Earth Art#Bud Light#Pbr#Sires#The Thirsty Beaver
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 29 fun & festive things to do in Charlotte this week

This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by EchoPark Automotive. Don’t plan your day around car shopping – with EchoPark, you can find your new car in less than an hour.  MONDAY, DECEMBER 13 VTGCLT Pop The Metropolitan | Daily from 10am to 7pm, through Dec. 22 | Free | Details  Why you should go: Shop a […] The post Weekday Planner: 29 fun & festive things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A Nutcracker ballerina’s long wait for a wedding amid the pandemic

Amelia Sturt-Dilley wanted a long engagement, but she never imagined it would last three years. Sturt-Dilley, a seven-year dancer with Charlotte Ballet, and Erik Messina, a CEC civil engineer, got engaged in August 2018. The best time for them to get married, they knew, was May — dancers typically had that month off before Charlotte Ballet’s […] The post A Nutcracker ballerina’s long wait for a wedding amid the pandemic appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The legacy of beloved Fenwick’s chef and restaurateur Catherine Rabb

Charlotte lost a talented and humble chef, restauranteur, teacher and sommelier this week. Catherine Rabb of the beloved Myers Park restaurant Fenwick’s died Dec. 8 after a year-long battle with cancer.  I first read the news in a post from food writer Heidi Billotto, a close friend of Rabb’s. It’s worth a read.  A restaurant […] The post The legacy of beloved Fenwick’s chef and restaurateur Catherine Rabb appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Move over Starbucks: Summit Coffee to open 10+ shops in 2022

By the end of 2021, Summit Coffee Co. will have seven locations in North Carolina. And by the end of 2022, the coffee chain will have 17-19 locations in all, including some outside of the state. Driving the news: Summit Coffee Co.’s new SouthPark location opens in the Piedmont Town Center this Saturday, December 11, […] The post Move over Starbucks: Summit Coffee to open 10+ shops in 2022 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Charlotte

Popular arts festival Charlotte Shout returns April 1, and that’s no joke

Pandemic-related postponements and cancelations have plagued Charlotte Shout since its last appearance in 2019, but it’ll be back in 2022. What’s happening: After taking 2020 off, the festival was set to return this past September. COVID-19 had other plans, and organizers decided to push the multi-week festival back again to April 1-17. You may remember, though, […] The post Popular arts festival Charlotte Shout returns April 1, and that’s no joke appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Home tour: This Plaza Midwood apartment is packed with personality

Our Home Tour Series is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent. Eboney Foster has rented her 950-square-foot Plaza Midwood apartment for the last nine years. […] The post Home tour: This Plaza Midwood apartment is packed with personality appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How it started: With personal stylist and style editor Whitley Adkins

Personal stylist and fashion editor Whitley Adkins started the Queen City Style 10 years ago. But it’s been decades in the making. The Queen City Style started as a blog, and morphed into a full-service personal styling business. Adkins does personal shopping, closet edits, outfit coordination, event-specific styling, photoshoot styling and more for individuals and […] The post How it started: With personal stylist and style editor Whitley Adkins appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Popular South End restaurant VANA expands to Lake Norman

ELZ Restaurant Group, the team behind Bardo and VANA South End, announced it will expand to Lake Norman with VANA LKN in 2022. “We are excited to bring new energy to Cornelius,” Jayson Whitesides, managing partner of ELZ Restaurant Group said in a statement. [Related story: 16 things to eat, drink and do in Cornelius, […] The post Popular South End restaurant VANA expands to Lake Norman appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CORNELIUS, NC
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: Fast-casual Indian restaurant called IndiGrille is opening in Charlotte

IndiGrille will be a fast-casual restaurant concept that’ll offer authentic Indian food at affordable prices. “When you go to a traditional Indian restaurant, you have to commit to one thing because you get giant portions,” said owner, Sid Maheshwari. “We’re going to have smaller portions at a lower cost so people can try different things,” […] The post Scoop: Fast-casual Indian restaurant called IndiGrille is opening in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: Supperland owners to buy historic Dilworth church that houses Bonterra

With their new restaurant Supperland dominating the Charlotte dining scene, co-owners Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown are making another move: They have bought the historic church building houses Bonterra in Dilworth. What’s happening: JD Duncan, the owner of the longtime favorite Bonterra, is selling the building on Cleveland Avenue to Tonidandel and Brown, with the […] The post Scoop: Supperland owners to buy historic Dilworth church that houses Bonterra appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

FIRST LOOK: Rosie’s Coffee and Wine Garden is opening its second location inside an art gallery

Starting Friday, Dec. 3, you’ll be able to take your glass of wine and walk freely through The Galleries at Eight Eleven, an art gallery in Myers Park near RuRu’s and Stagioni. The concept comes from the same people who popularized sipping and strolling through the McGill Rose Garden. Why it matters: It’s a unique […] The post FIRST LOOK: Rosie’s Coffee and Wine Garden is opening its second location inside an art gallery appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Plaza Midwood’s evolution continues with shopping center overhaul

The Midwood Corners property in Plaza Midwood, at the corner of The Plaza and Central, is about to get a significant makeover after coming under new ownership. The overhaul will include: Aesthetic upgrades to its exterior, such as replacing awnings and updating the façade. Adding a new patio/plaza area on the side of the building […] The post Plaza Midwood’s evolution continues with shopping center overhaul appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy