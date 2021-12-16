ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers

By Katie Peralta Soloff
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jzno_0dOMdG2P00

Charlotteans have very strong opinions about grocery stores. Shopping for food is a personal experience, and plenty of factors sway where and why people choose to shop at any given supermarket.

What’s happening: We surveyed readers last month about their grocery-shopping habits. A plurality — 37.2%, or 1,198 of y’all — said Harris Teeter is your favorite grocer in the Charlotte area. This is out of a total of 3,222 total responses.

Next up: Publix, with 17.5%, or 564 votes. Coming in third was Trader Joe’s with 14.9%, or 480 votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxKIT_0dOMdG2P00

Data: Axios Supermarket Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Between the lines: Co-founded by W.T. Harris and Willis Teeter in 1960, Harris Teeter was acquired by Kroger in 2014. The grocer maintains its headquarters in Matthews.

In our survey , we also asked whether there’s a grocery store that Charlotte doesn’t have that you wish we did.

The winner (by far): Wegmans, with more than 1,080 responses.

  • Based in New York, Wegmans opened its first North Carolina store in Raleigh in 2019.
  • “We do not have any current plans to build a store in Charlotte,” Wegmans spokesperson Laura Camera told me via email.

Zoom out: Where people prefer to shop versus where they actually shop don’t always align. Walmart — which only 1.7% of our survey respondents say is their favorite grocer — is actually the dominant grocery store in the Charlotte region in terms of sales.

  • Walmart has 21.1% of the grocery-store market share in the region, according to a report from sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide earlier this year.
  • Harris Teeter is Charlotte’s No. 2 grocer by sales, with 16.5% of the market.
  • No. 3 is Food Lion, with 15.4% market share. By comparison, only 4.1% of Axios Charlotte readers say Food Lion is their favorite grocer.

Of note: The grocers with the most market share also have a large number of stores in the area. Walmart has 28 stores in the Charlotte market, per Chain Store Guide; Harris Teeter has 61 stores.

  • Publix, our readers’ No. 2 favorite grocer, has 23 area stores. Based in Florida, Publix has been growing its local footprint rapidly in the years since opening its first Charlotte store in 2014 in Ballantyne .
  • Trader Joe’s, our readers’ third favorite grocer, only has three area stores.

The bottom line: Experts have described Charlotte as “ ground-zero for grocery competition .” Census data show that approximately 120 people move here every day — and grocers fight for the dollars of all those new customers.

  • We’re going to continue to see out-of-town grocers like Publix and Sprouts plant roots in Charlotte because the city is growing so rapidly.

The post Charlotte’s favorite grocery stores, ranked by our readers appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Black-owned brewery and burger joint coming to NoDa

Atlanta-based Hippin Hops Brewery is coming to NoDa in the summer of 2022. Why it matters: It’s Georgia’s first Black-owned brewery and it’s expanding to Charlotte, which hasn’t had a Black-owned business making and selling beer since Three Spirits closed in 2019.  Next year Charlotte will have two, with Weathered Souls Brewery Co. opening in […] The post Black-owned brewery and burger joint coming to NoDa appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 best new restaurants in Charlotte, right now

If 2020 was the year of takeout, 2021 marked the return of dine-in, at least for many. The big picture: Diners filled restaurants again after vaccines became more available in spring and summer, and with them, new restaurants had to overcome shortages of all kinds, but blossomed anyway. We’re here to highlight the very best […] The post 9 best new restaurants in Charlotte, right now appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Grocery supply chain shortages extend beyond cream cheese

You may’ve noticed bare shelves recently in Charlotte grocery stores where you’d normally find staples like whipped cream, bacon and vegetable oil. What’s happening: National cream cheese shortages have been widely reported. But local grocery stores are also seeing shortages of other products amid ongoing supply-chain challenges. Why it matters: From bagel shops and cafes to your […] The post Grocery supply chain shortages extend beyond cream cheese appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 35 fun and festive things to do in Charlotte this weekend

The Weekender is proudly presented by Speedway Christmas. Charlotte Motor Speedway’s drive-through holiday light show is open seven nights a week, with “Elf” featured as the drive-in movie this weekend. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17 73. Partly cloudy. 9% chance of rain. VTGCLT Pop at The Metropolitan: Shop a selection of handmade and vintage items from more than 90 local […] The post Weekender: 35 fun and festive things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Raleigh, NC
Axios Charlotte

Follow your star to the new bar in NoDa: Starlight on 22nd is now open

Tucked away between North Davidson and Brevard is a new divey, artsy, maybe soon-to-be cultural center: A bar called Starlight on 22nd. It’s the brainchild of Ruth Ava Lyons and Paul Sires, the former owners of Center of the Earth art gallery in NoDa. Context: Lyons and Sires are self-pronounced “NoDa Arts District OG pioneers.” […] The post Follow your star to the new bar in NoDa: Starlight on 22nd is now open appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Restoring a park once central to Black life in Charlotte

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Pearl Street Park was the first park officially built on land purchased by the city for Black residents. Kenneth Manago looks up the hill from Pearl Street Park, toward the home he grew up in before it was destroyed. Several decades have passed since then, […] The post Restoring a park once central to Black life in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Inside Sales Representative at Redbud Group. Details. Product Analyst at U.S. News & World Report. Details. Outreach Assistant at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Details. Marketing Manager at Amelie’s French Bakery. Details. Land Planner at […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

PGA Tour Superstore coming to Charlotte

North Carolina’s first PGA TOUR Superstore is coming to Charlotte in spring 2022. Why it matters: It’s one of those stores Charlotte folks say they wish we had — still waiting on you, Zara and Wegmans — and it will be the first PGA TOUR Superstore in North Carolina. Details: The 35,640 square-foot store will sell golf, […] The post PGA Tour Superstore coming to Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Trader Joe#Food Drink#Charlotteans#Axios Supermarket Survey#Kroger#Wegmans#Chain Store Guide#Food Lion
Axios Charlotte

3 most expensive Charlotte-area home sales in 2021

Even with another year of tight inventory, this year’s most expensive home sale set a new Charlotte-area record — $9.2M. State of play: The other top sales of the year were in Cornelius, the lakefront town in north Mecklenburg. Of note: if Baby Biltmore in Quail Hollow sells at or above asking before the end of 2021, […] The post 3 most expensive Charlotte-area home sales in 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 29 fun & festive things to do in Charlotte this week

This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by EchoPark Automotive. Don’t plan your day around car shopping – with EchoPark, you can find your new car in less than an hour.  MONDAY, DECEMBER 13 VTGCLT Pop The Metropolitan | Daily from 10am to 7pm, through Dec. 22 | Free | Details  Why you should go: Shop a […] The post Weekday Planner: 29 fun & festive things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The rise of IOU shopping in Charlotte

Americans’ use of “buy-now-pay-later” options has skyrocketed in recent years — and retailers are capitalizing on the trend. Why it matters: This check-out feature is “one of the biggest new trends in shopping right now,” Axios’ Erica Pandey recently wrote. By the numbers: Americans’ use of “buy now, pay later” options surged 438% between November […] The post The rise of IOU shopping in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The legacy of beloved Fenwick’s chef and restaurateur Catherine Rabb

Charlotte lost a talented and humble chef, restauranteur, teacher and sommelier this week. Catherine Rabb of the beloved Myers Park restaurant Fenwick’s died Dec. 8 after a year-long battle with cancer.  I first read the news in a post from food writer Heidi Billotto, a close friend of Rabb’s. It’s worth a read.  A restaurant […] The post The legacy of beloved Fenwick’s chef and restaurateur Catherine Rabb appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Charlotte

16 restaurants and bars to grab a warm cocktail in Charlotte

As temperatures drop, you’re going to need more than a jacket to keep you warm. I’m from Florida so the concept of a warm cocktail is pretty much foreign to me. I’m fascinated by them. Who doesn’t love something warm to sip on while you cozy up near a space heater or wood-burning fireplace? The […] The post 16 restaurants and bars to grab a warm cocktail in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $270K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 6006 Running Deer Rd.: $290,000 Neighborhood: Wilora Lake Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Open ranch layout, stylish backsplash, brick fireplace, hardwoods. Specs: 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,753 square feet From townhouses to mansions, this week’s roundup […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $270K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

First N.C. Omicron case found in Charlotte

A UNC Charlotte student tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mecklenburg County announced Friday. It’s the first confirmed case of the new variant in North Carolina. The student was isolated and has recovered, the county said in a press release. The individual only had one known contact. Why it matters: The variant was […] The post First N.C. Omicron case found in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The Chase: Newlyweds with $350K budget hunt for a north Charlotte home

Buying a home in this seller’s market is a whirlwind, and these home buyers took us along for the ride. This is The Chase, a new series featuring real Charlotteans and their house hunting stories. Read past editions here. Newlyweds Danielle and Kevin Logan were told the Dilworth/South End condo they were renting was going on the […] The post The Chase: Newlyweds with $350K budget hunt for a north Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Most anticipated Charlotte developments breaking ground in 2022

There are a handful of major developments set to break ground in the coming year that will change what Charlotte looks like. We’ve rounded up the biggest ones here. But first, a caveat about roundups like this: Construction timelines frequently change. That’s even truer during a pandemic, when developers face shortages of materials, shipping delays […] The post Most anticipated Charlotte developments breaking ground in 2022 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Electric vehicle maker plans another factory in Charlotte

British electric vehicle maker Arrival announced Monday that in exchange for local and state incentives, it’ll open a battery assembly plant in west Charlotte, where the company plans to add 150 new jobs and invest $11.5 million. The factory will be Arrival’s fourth in the Charlotte region. The company previously announced plans to open its […] The post Electric vehicle maker plans another factory in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Is Ballantyne the next hot neighborhood? Here are five reasons to check it out

This content was created in partnership with Northwood Office. Northwood Office continues to turn Ballantyne into a great place to live, work and play. The background: Northwood Office is the developer behind Ballantyne Reimagined, a multi-year plan to transform the south Charlotte neighborhood into a more vibrant, urban and walkable community. The goal, according to Northwood […] The post Is Ballantyne the next hot neighborhood? Here are five reasons to check it out appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: Supperland owners to buy historic Dilworth church that houses Bonterra

With their new restaurant Supperland dominating the Charlotte dining scene, co-owners Jeff Tonidandel and Jamie Brown are making another move: They have bought the historic church building houses Bonterra in Dilworth. What’s happening: JD Duncan, the owner of the longtime favorite Bonterra, is selling the building on Cleveland Avenue to Tonidandel and Brown, with the […] The post Scoop: Supperland owners to buy historic Dilworth church that houses Bonterra appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy