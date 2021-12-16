ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felix Contreras

By Felix Contreras
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been trying to find some idea that ties together my list of 20 albums that stood out in 2021 — on the surface they are all so disparate. There is Arturo O'Farrill's bold Latin jazz, and Salt Cathedral's lush electronic meditation on Colombia. ÌFÉ explores ancient future spiritualism, while...

klcc.org

Latin Grammy winner to Cuban leaders: 'We're done with your lies and indoctrination'

When Cuban-born rapper Yotuel went on stage at this year's Latin Grammys, he couldn't believe he was getting one of the most coveted awards of the night: Song of the Year. "I was really surprised because ... we were competing against songs that were much more popular than Patria y Vida and artists who are at their peak," the singer, whose full name is Yotuel Romero, said recently in an interview.
NPR

Anamaria Sayre

Change was the inescapable yet exhilarating undercurrent of my year. Between moving back across the country, graduating from school and completing a full circle year with NPR, I needed a soundtrack to color all the transition and match the unpredictability of my own personal moment. There was no shortage of music that fit that need. I'm dedicating this page and este año to all the amazing Latinos who carried on with la lucha this year and made expectation-defiant, wide-reaching sonic masterpieces. These artists filled life with a lot of smiles and copious amounts of living room dancing.
klcc.org

Vicente 'Chente' Fernández, 'El Rey' of ranchera music, has died at 81

Vicente Fernández, an icon of traditional Mexican music, has died. He was 81. The announcement from his family did not give a cause of death, but the singer had been hospitalized since August, after a fall at his Guadalajara ranch in the central state of Jalisco required an emergency spinal surgery.
Arturo O'farrill
Omar Sosa
Susana Baca
The US Sun

Who was Flow La Movie?

WITH more than 10 years in the music industry, Flow La Movie has made a name for himself among Puerto Rican producers. La Movie worked with singers such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Nio García. Who was Flow La Movie?. Born José Ángel Hernández, Flow La Movie, 38,...
arcamax.com

Bad Bunny takes flight and Chente is laid to rest: The year in Latin music

Many Latin artists emerged from the first throes of the pandemic taking bolder risks than ever before in their work — whether fashioning genres anew or confronting injustice at home and abroad. Here are 10 memorable Latin music moments for 2021. Selena Gomez recorded her first Spanish-language album. It's...
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
thefocus.news

Who was Carmen Salinas' son Pedro as actress dies aged 82?

It has been announced that Mexican soap actress Carmen Salinas has passed away aged 82. The news was confirmed in a statement posted to the star’s Twitter, which said she died on Thursday, 9 December. As reported by ABC7, Salinas, whose acting career spanned more than six decades, was...
NME

Questlove reveals official ‘Summer of Soul’ soundtrack will be released next year

Questlove, drummer for The Roots, has revealed that an official soundtrack for his recent documentary Summer of Soul is set to be released early next year. Questlove shared the news on Thursday (December 9), saying that the album will arrive on January 28 via Legacy – exactly one year since the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival.
NPR

Photos: Remembering the King of Rancheras life and legacy

The death of singer Vicente Fernandez-- nicknamed " El Chente"-- hit hard for Mexicans around the world, particularly for the older generation. He was known to his many fans as El Rey-- the King-- of Ranchera, a musical style rooted in the values and traditions of rural Mexico. He was...
Frederick News-Post

Pipe Organ Recital with Felix Hell

Concert is free, the public is welcome, and a reception will follow. A native of Germany, Hell is one of the most sought after concert organists in the world. He has been featured as a recitalist and concerto soloist in more than 1000 concerts throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The American Organist raved that he “sets standards that older and honored players would struggle to equal.”
KTLA.com

Radio host J Cruz discusses the musical impact of Vicente Fernández

J Cruz, host of The Cruz Show on Real 92.3, discusses the pervasive presence of Vicente Fernández’s music in the lives of many Angelenos. Fernández was a Mexican musical icon who died on Sunday at the age of 81. This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning...
Variety

Pantaya, Caribbean Wrap Production on Dominican Original ‘Líos de Familia,’ Reveal Top-Notch Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

In a further expansive move from Pantaya, the U.S. Spanish-language streaming service and Dominican Republic-based Caribbean Films have wrapped principal production on premium comedy series “Líos en familia” (“Trouble in the Building”), Pantaya’s first Caribbean original. “Líos” will be released in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Pantaya in the first quarter of 2022.  The production partners also unveiled Thursday the large Dominican cast on what is described as a “laugh-out-loud” ensemble series – led by duo Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes, stars of 2018 box office smash hit “Qué león” – and actor-comedian-writer Cheddy García (“Trabajo Sucio”), a Soberano Awards Best...
klcc.org

Moin, 'Crappy Dreams Count'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying is recommending songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Moin is a post-punk trio with deep ties to London's electronic music scene — Joe Andrews and Tom Halstead make up Raime with percussionist Valentina Magaletti (Tomaga, Vanishing Twin) — and you can hear that precision infiltrate its debut album, Moot! The exclamation point in the album title is well earned; this is a dagger play of riff wreckage, with bass lines that groove as much as they open portals to other dimensions. The band exists somewhere in the deconstructed '90s punk nexus of Fugazi, Unwound and Shellac, but its high-definition payoff is somehow more psychedelic. For me, Magaletti's drumming is the draw, especially on a track like "Crappy Dreams Count" – the claustrophobic riff repeats and mutates throughout, but the drums shiver and shake with the electricity of a drum machine that's grown limbs.
newcity.com

Unapologetic Boldness: Exploring Intergenerational Connections in Ayana Contreras’ Energy Never Dies: Afro-Optimism and Creativity in Chicago

If you haven’t heard Ayana Contreras on the radio, it’s questionable whether you’ve been listening to Chicago radio at all. Contreras is the music director at Vocalo Radio, 91.1 FM, the country’s first urban alternative format station, as well as the host and producer of “Reclaimed Soul,” which airs on Vocalo aas well as WBEZ, where she covers the rich history and craft of soul and R&B with an ear toward Chicago’s deep musical legacy. Contreras, a reviewer and a columnist for DownBeat, has written a book to talk about the subject that she knows in an intimate, well-researched, and at times, poetic style.
Tom Huizenga

Tom Huizenga

A continuing pandemic, an attempted coup d'etat at our Capitol and further racial injustice — just a few things on my mind this year. In perilous times, music often comes to my rescue, and I leaned hard on music again in 2021. Thankfully, musicians hunkered down in studios with robust results. The thrill of discovering Emily D'Angelo's plush voice was a highlight this year, as was facing the staggering symphonic force of the 90-year-old composer Sofia Gubaidulina and delighting in the debut album by a quartet of teenage percussionists. These are among my rays of hope shining through another embattled year.
klcc.org

Camerata Zürich, 'The Barn Owl has not Flown Away'

According to an old European superstition, it's bad luck if a barn owl lands on your house and doesn't leave. That's key to appreciating Leoš Janáček's haunting miniature "The Barn Owl has not Flown Away," part of On an Overgrown Path, a cycle of short pieces that act almost like diary entries in the Czech composer's turbulent life. Janáček lost his 20-year-old daughter to typhoid fever in 1903, about two years after his "barn owl" was composed. Bad luck indeed. But Janáček's quirky music lives on in several adaptations. Originally written for harmonium, the pieces were later transcribed for piano by the composer. This colorful string arrangement played by the Camerata Zürich is a new creation by violinist Daniel Rumler. Jagged outbursts depicting the owl alternate with folk-like, lyrical passages that lend a bittersweet call and response to this powerfully peculiar music.
Variety

‘Summer of Soul’: How Questlove Tells a Story of Black Music and Culture Almost Erased From History

Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, is the director behind the documentary “Summer of Soul,” which captures an important part of Black history, culture and music. In 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, a series of concerts that came to be collectively referred to as a Black Woodstock, except unlike Woodstock, it was nowhere to really be seen. The shows were unknown even to most music cognoscenti until Thompson discovered there were over 40 hours of footage in existence, captured by producer Hal Tulchin. From footage of Stevie Wonder at a turning point in his career to Mavis Staples duetting with...
