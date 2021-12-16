ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christine Flowers: There’s no need to pity sick people

By Christine Flowers
Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI grew up, as many of us did, around some alcoholics. We don’t call them “alcoholics”...

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Christine Flowers: Vaccination mandates take a toll on workers, too

I went to the local Rite Aid this morning for my booster shot. No one forced me to do it, and no one has ever asked me if I’ve gotten the third jab. It’s a decision that I made entirely on my own, albeit with some trepidation because my reaction to the second Moderna shot was pretty extreme. Nonetheless, I have no religious, political or societal objections to the vaccine, and I’m happy that a majority of Americans believe-as I do-that the miracle of Operation Warp Speed, attributable in large part to President Trump’s entrepreneurial spirit, is a benefit and a blessing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Local News

Christine Flowers: A consequential life, cut short far too soon

I’m writing this on my birthday. I just turned 60, not exactly ancient but the journey is more than half over. I’ve loved, I’ve had triumphs, I’ve made mistakes, I’ve mourned, I’ve been blessed and, in some ways, cursed. It’s been a good life, and I look forward to filling whatever is left of it with as much happiness and as little sorrow as possible. I’ve been very lucky.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

What Not To Say To People Grieving A Sick, Lost Or Dead Pet

As steadfast companions who see us at our best and our worst, pets give us uncomplicated love in return for daily care and attention. The bond is so special that it can be devastating when it’s lost through sickness or death. “On a daily basis, I’ll hear people say...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pity#Alcoholics
faithit

“I Don’t Want to Be Married Anymore”: Husband Blindsides Wife With Divorce, Pushes Her Into God’s Greater Plan

“Help me, God,” I had cried, and calling for His assistance came as naturally as if I had been doing it all along. And there, in my pain, He met me. There in my brokenness, He spoke to my heart. The words I heard from the Lord at that moment were like a lightning bolt, yet also, simultaneously, like the whisper of a trusted friend placing their hand on my sagging shoulder and speaking the advice I needed. It’s not important what He said to me in that moment, but I can tell you it rang as one of the truest things that has ever been spoken into my life. It was exactly what I needed in that moment, where I felt so unworthy and unloved, but also what I needed to pick myself up from the mess I was in, and move on from a broken situation I could not control or mend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water at Night Before Bed Bad for You?

There's a lot of confusing information about what is and isn't "good" for you when it comes to hydration and sleep. You need to drink water and you need sleep, but when and how much are equally disputed, especially since there's a direct correlation between the two. Drinking too much water can interrupt your sleep, and being sleep deprived can contribute to dehydration.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Item

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Breakfast to Eat If You Have Diabetes, Says Dietitian

Over 10.5% of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with diabetes as of 2020, and over 34.5% of U.S. adults are prediabetic, making diabetes an extremely serious issue for Americans today. Although fixed factors like age, genetics, and environment can affect your chances of getting diabetes, things like high blood...
NUTRITION
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
SheKnows

Pregnant Mom Cancels Large Christmas Party for Her Husband's Family & Now He's Demanding 'Formal Apology' — Was She Wrong?

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and huge family arguments, right? The holiday season can ramp up tension for anyone, but this one dad on Reddit seems to have taken it to a whole new level. He invited his entire family for a five-day celebration (yes, five entire days) at his home without consulting his pregnant wife first, who also, BTW, takes care of their 2-year-old. The 6-months-pregnant wife posted on Reddit’s popular Am I The A–hole? forum to ask others’ opinions on if she overreacted by cancelling all the plans behind her husband’s back. In the post, the mom wrote, “My...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy