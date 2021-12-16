ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court's conservatives on the verge of ending right to abortion

Janesville Gazette
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is ending the year starkly split on abortion, with the five conservatives showing all signs they will overturn Roe vs. Wade and let state lawmakers decide whether women may legally end a pregnancy. Until this fall, it was at least possible to foresee...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
Slate

What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KHOU

'Good luck': Texas abortion law author reacts to California Governor's pledge to do the same thing with guns

AUSTIN, Texas — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going after gun manufacturers, and he’s using Texas’ playbook to do it, the Texas Tribune reports. On Saturday, Newsom, a Democrat and occasional critic of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said he was working on a bill with the California Legislature and attorney general to allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture, distribute, or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Gavin Newsom
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Veteran’s case brings War Powers to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will decide whether Congress can give military service members the right to file civil lawsuits against states for employment discrimination based on their military service, in a case about how much power lawmakers have regarding military forces. The justices announced Wednesday they will hear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kurv.com

Supreme Court Returns Texas Abortion Case To Appeals Ccourt

(AP) — The Supreme Court has returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a federal appeals court that has twice allowed the law to stay in effect, rather than to a district judge who sought to block it. Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday signed the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Playing Constitutional Calvinball

Gavin Newsom wants to believe that what’s good for Texas is good for California. Shortly after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court allowed a narrow challenge to Texas’s anti-abortion law to go forward while the law remains in force, the Golden State governor vowed that he would pursue passage of gun restrictions modeled on the Texas law’s unusual structure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Newsom’s California Gun Ploy Tests GOP’s Texas Abortion Law Strategy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pledging to create a new law allowing private citizens to sue anyone making or selling assault rifles, mirroring the novel mechanism of a controversial measure banning nearly all abortions in the state of Texas. But imitation, in this case, is not a form of flattery....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
theislandnow.com

Viewpoint: Religious activists on Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed country in the world (U.S. ranks 54th in the world behind Bosnia and Saudi Arabia), and Mississippi is almost double the national average. In Mississippi, women are 14 times more likely to die during their pregnancy than women who choose legal abortion. Mississippi has one of the highest rates of infant mortality, ranks lowest of 50 states in “quality of life” for children and has one of highest rates of poverty in nation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

What the Supreme Court Would Gain If It Reverses Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden’s commission on reforming the Supreme Court did not make any recommendations in its final report. Biden did not ask it to. It did, however, show what is on the minds of legal experts of varying political stripes. What they are worrying about, more than anything else,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy