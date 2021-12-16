Toro Has Growth Tailwinds Despite Inflation

In my previous Seeking Alpha article on Vicor, I finally went bullish despite its relatively high valuation. That was just in time for a big Q3 miss. I began my Seeking Alpha coverage of Vicor (VICR) in September of last year by highlighting the fact that its products were selected for inclusion on Nvidia's (NVDA) new leading-edge 48V A100 Tensor Core GPU accelerator card. The A100 Tensor - at the time one of the fastest GPUs ever - targeted the fast-growing AI, graphics, and data center markets. While I believed that was a powerful catalyst for VICR's proprietary power management products, I rated VICR a HOLD due to its arguably high valuation. A year later, I finally capitulated and went to a BUY after Vicor delivered a powerful Q2 report with excellent growth in both revenue and margin. Unfortunately, that was just in time for a subsequent lousy Q3 report that has erased the majority of gains since that bullish article:

