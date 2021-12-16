ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toro Has Growth Tailwinds Despite Inflation

By Gary Gambino
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Toro's margins were impacted by inflation in 4Q but not as much as expected. When I last reviewed The Toro Company (TTC) in September 2021, I noted that inflation in raw material, manufacturing, and freight costs was expected to impact margins in fiscal 4Q. The company guidance at the time implied...

