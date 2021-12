The Undefeated asked our writers to pick the most important albums from an insane year. Find the rest of their selections here. It took another cavernous and sometimes labyrinthian year of mostly repetitive and useless revelations for me to come to the one revelation that, it seems, is the mother of all the others currently tangled at my feet: The rumors are true, and nostalgia is a trap. I find it to be a useful trap, of course. I acknowledge it as a trap even as I wander its many halls, touching the framed art of any moment before this one, marveling in the “I was somewhere else once”-ness of it all. But a trap, nonetheless.

