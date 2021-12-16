ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheViewPoint Integrates with BidSwitch for Streamlined Access to the Global Programmatic Demand Ecosystem

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTheViewPoint, a SaaS video ad monetisation platform for CTV/OTT publishers, partnered with BidSwitch, an infrastructure-level technology that facilitates trading connectivity for more than 300 demand- and supply-side platforms through a single integration. BidSwitch, engineered by IPONWEB (to be acquired by Criteo), helps ad tech platforms discover and connect quickly...

