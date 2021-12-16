ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look At Nathaniel Martello-White’s UK Netflix Pic ‘The Strays’

By Tom Grater
 1 day ago
Here’s a first-look image from The Strays , the debut feature of filmmaker Nathaniel Martello-White .

The pic is the fourth commissioned by Netflix ’s Director of UK Features, Fiona Lamptey, and shot in 2021 following The Wonder, I Came By and I Used to be Famous. The streamer will debut the movie in 2022.

Starring Ashley Madekwe (County Lines), Bukky Bakray (Rocks), Jorden Myrie (Stephen), Justin Salinger (Hanna), Samuel Small (The Nest) and newcomer Maria Almeida, the film chronicles an upper-middle-class woman’s perfectly crafted life beginning to unravel after the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town.

It was shot across London, Suffolk and Berkshire between September and November 2021. Producers are Tristan Goligher and Valentina Brazzini produce for The Bureau alongside Rob Watson for Air Street.

Martello-White has acting credits including Guerrilla, BBC series Collateral and ITV’s Deceit. He is an established name in theater after his own plays Torn and Blackta. He previously helmed the short Cla’am.

