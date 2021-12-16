ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the editor: Better safe than sorry, especially when it comes to your kid

By Lynne Sullivan, The Herald News
 1 day ago
My 17-year-old son gave us a scare last month, but the whole episode was a great reminder that it's better to be safe than sorry.

Spoiler alert: He's fine, healthy and thoroughly enjoying his junior year of high school.

But a few weeks ago, I got a call from an unknown number. Thankfully, I picked up, because it was the athletic trainer at Ian's school calling to let me know he had passed out at football practice.

When I hear something like this, especially about my kids, it's like my brain freezes, and I just go on autopilot. I managed to get to the school, ask some relevant questions and get him home (it's worth noting that he looked fine and basically complained the whole way home that I should have just let him drive home).

He really did seem fine. He was only out for a couple seconds, he said. Then he ate, showered and started his homework. We called "Dr. Grammy" (she said go to the ER), and we called his aunt who is a cardiac nurse (she said go see a doctor). So I took him to Urgent Care.

The folks at Urgent Care took this very, very seriously, and that's when I started to get nervous. Ian and I had been answering questions almost apologetically, like we were wasting the doctors' time by even being there. But one little phrase stopped me in my tracks: "A healthy 17-year-old doesn't just go down."

The proverbial stuff got real at that moment. An EKG was ordered, blood work was done, a referral was made to a neurologist and then, the kicker: The doc suggested we go straight to Hasbro Children's Hospital, in case it was heart-related.

Back in the car we went, and headed to Hasbro. The ER was filled with babies — poor little crying, sick babies. My son, who is 6 feet 4 inches tall, glared at me the whole time: "This place is for little kids!" he seethed. I tried to explain that he, too, is still a kid and we needed an expert in kids' health.

It didn't help that one baby even pointed at him in the waiting room and said, "Dada!" That little baby was doing me no favors!

The doctor who examined Ian in the ER was doubly serious. She referred Ian to a pediatric cardiologist, but she also put the hammer down: No practice, no activities, no driving.

Now, long story short, the cardiologist examined him and found him to be completely healthy— he even cleared him to play football the very next day. Turns out, some healthy 17-year-olds do just go down, especially when their father and sister faint at the sight of needles — that kind of thing can run in families. Oh, and we also learned at the cardiologist — the truth always comes out sooner or later — that Ian hadn't had all that much to drink before he fainted, and he had just run a mile as a "punishment" for missing a piece of his equipment. So a perfect storm of factors led to him passing out.

Bottom line: When something like this happens, go get it checked out right away. Your kid (or your spouse, or your dog, for that matter) can look fine, eat fine, sleep fine, tell you they are fine until they are blue in the face. But isn't it better to know for sure?

