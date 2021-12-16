OBITUARY: Sharon Kay Parker Norrod
Sharon Kay Parker Norrod, age 76 of Murfreesboro died December 14, 2021. She was a native of Anderson, IN, and was preceded in death by her...rutherfordsource.com
Sharon Kay Parker Norrod, age 76 of Murfreesboro died December 14, 2021. She was a native of Anderson, IN, and was preceded in death by her...rutherfordsource.com
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0