Pennsylvania State

One Person Hospitalized After Car Carrier Flips Along Pa. Turnpike

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIRWIN (KDKA) — A car carrier ended up on its side overnight,...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

3 Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash In Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County. Officials say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on Wednesday at around 9 p.m. in Connellsville. The crash happened in the area of West Crawford Avenue and North 8th Street. The driver...
PITTSBURGH, PA
toofab.com

Dad-of-Three Falls to His Death Rescuing Driver From Overpass Crash

"He had the brawn of a grizzly bear, but he had the heart of a lion." A Pennsylvanian good Samaritan fell to his death while helping a stranger on Sunday morning. Timothy Baclit, 41, died after stopping to help a driver who had crashed into a guardrail on the Bryson Road overpass in Hopewell Township, Pa.; according to his father, he was trying to extract the driver — when he slipped and fell.
ACCIDENTS
WAAY-TV

One person airlifted after wreck in Morgan County

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office one person was airlifted to the hospital after being trapped in a vehicle following a wreck in Priceville. According to Morgan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Mike Swafford, first responders were called to a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy 67, South of Cove Creek Dr. on Sunday evening.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Daily Voice

Fatal Plane Crash Near PA Landfill, State Police Say

A fatal plane crash happened in near a Pennsylvania landfill on Wednesday night, according to Pennylvania state police. The plane crash landed by the landfill owned by Tri State Industrial Solutions in Springfield Township near Grove City around 5:40 p.m., WFMJ reports citing Pennsylvania state pol…
ACCIDENTS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Irwin, PA
WNYT

One person dead after following Troy crash

One person is dead and another injured after an early morning car crash in Troy. Police say it happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday near Mill Street and Campbell Avenue. Police addressed social media rumors about the crash. They said that no one has been arrested at this point and the vehicle did not hit a house. State police are helping Troy police with the investigation.
TROY, NY
inkfreenews.com

One Taken To Hospital After Friday Morning Wreck

WARSAW — One person was taken to the hospital following a wreck on the city’s west side on Friday, Dec. 10. The accident occurred near G&G Hauling & Excavating at 2064 N. 150W, Warsaw, about 8:38 a.m. A box truck and dump truck were involved. A Kosciusko County...
WARSAW, IN
#Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 422

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead after driving the wrong way and crashing into a dump truck in Indiana County Tuesday morning, police said. Troopers said the 82-year-old woman tried to merge onto Route 422 from the South Sixth Street exit ramp just before 9:30 a.m., heading straight towards a dump truck. The dump truck driver swerved to miss her, police said, but collided with her sedan nearly head on. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger, a 78-year-old woman, was flown to the hospital. Police said she’s expected to survive. The dump truck driver wasn’t injured. The 82-year-old woman wasn’t identified by police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

One person dies after fire in Luzerne County

HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — A man with special needs died in a fire Monday night in Luzerne County. The fire started around 6 p.m. Monday in a home on Kenley Street in Hughestown. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Aiden Herrera. Caution tape now surrounds the entryways and Christmas decorations...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
hometownstations.com

One person transported after 3 vehicle crash

A mid-morning crash snarling traffic at the intersection of cable and Allentown. Lima police and fire responded to the crash, which happened just around 9:30 this morning at the intersection of Cable and Allentown Roads. One truck sustained damage to its front, while an SUV had damage on its side and was rear-ended by another SUV. One person was transported from the crash.
LIMA, OH
CBS Philly

Car Catches Fire In Old City After Crash, Leaves 1 Person Hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car caught fire in Philadelphia’s Old City section after a crash early Sunday morning, officials say. The incident happened on North 3rd and Arch Streets. Fire crews on the scene tell Eyewitness News at least one person was rushed to Jefferson Hospital.  The person’s condition is unknown time. It’s also unclear what led to the crash.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

2 Dead After Car Goes Into West Broward Canal

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed two people have died Tuesday night after a car went into a canal in west Broward. The accident happened on I-75 and mile marker 29. Five people were pulled from the vehicle. Two women were in cardiac arrest at the time. CBS4 was told they were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical. Those two women were later pronounced dead. The other three, including two children, are expected to survive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
kswo.com

One flown to hospital after Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in Comanche County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at NE Trail Road and NE Cache Road. According to our photographer at the scene, the crash was between a tan Buick heading east...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kptv.com

SUV crashes into Kelso home sending one person to hospital

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) – Firefighters say a homeowner was thrown across his living room after an SUV crashed into his garage on Wednesday evening. Just after 7:00 p.m. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to a reported vehicle into a house in the 1300 block of South Pacific Avenue.
KELSO, WA

