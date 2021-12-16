One Person Hospitalized After Car Carrier Flips Along Pa. Turnpike

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead after driving the wrong way and crashing into a dump truck in Indiana County Tuesday morning, police said. Troopers said the 82-year-old woman tried to merge onto Route 422 from the South Sixth Street exit ramp just before 9:30 a.m., heading straight towards a dump truck. The dump truck driver swerved to miss her, police said, but collided with her sedan nearly head on. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger, a 78-year-old woman, was flown to the hospital. Police said she’s expected to survive. The dump truck driver wasn’t injured. The 82-year-old woman wasn’t identified by police.

