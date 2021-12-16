ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Temperatures Near 80 Today

By Dave Baker
 1 day ago
Another December day with temperatures running 15-20 degrees above normal. Wednesday, we managed to reach 79 degrees in Lafayette. New Iberia reached 81 degrees, which tied the record set in 1995. Temperatures today should reach 80 degrees, which will be close to records again. Lafayette's record for today is 83, while New Iberia's record is 81.

Today's Forecast

A strong low pressure system is lifting northward through the Great Lakes after producing severe weather over the upper Midwest Wednesday. A trough is digging across the west, which will send a cold front in our direction on Saturday. Between now and then, lots of clouds, with a few peeks of sun are forecast. Temperatures will remain above normal with breezy conditions. Highs on Friday will hover around 80 degrees as well.

Euro Model for Saturday Afternoon

As the front approaches Saturday, rains will start developing late in the morning across the western and norther sections, with rain spreading across the remainder of the region during the afternoon. After highs reach the mid 70s, the front is expected to push through, cooling temperatures by Saturday evening. Sunday's lows should drop into the upper 40s with rains tapering off.

Cloudy and cool weather is expected Sunday, with a few lingering showers. Monday, another upper disturbance could bring another round of rainfall. Although the track is uncertain. Some models keep most of the rain over the Gulf of Mexico, while others have widespread light rain over Louisiana.

10 Day Forecast

Starting Tuesday, conditions will dry out and stay normal for December, with highs in the 60s. A warm up is expected later in the week. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look warm and dry with highs in the low 70s.

