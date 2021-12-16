Films Boutique Nabs Berlinale-Bound Debut ‘Talking About The Weather’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Films Boutique (“Lingui, The Sacred Bonds”) has acquired “Talking About The Weather,” Annika Pinske’s contemporary debut film which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section.

The movie follows Clara, who has left her native East Germany and is living a bohemian life in Berlin, teaching philosophy while finishing her PhD. Between an affair with one of her students and her testy friendship with thesis advisor Margot, she barely has time to see her 15-year-old daughter, who mostly lives with her ex. But when Clara visits her mother for a weekend, she finds herself confronted with her ideal of an unfettered, self-determined life.

Pinske previously worked as creative assistant to German filmmaker Maren Ade (“ Toni Erdmann ”), as well as theater director René Pollesch. “Talking About The Weather” is Pinske’s graduation film from the German Film and Television Academy (DFFB).

The movie stars “Toni Erdmann” actor Sandra Hüller, Anne Schäfer (“Hot Dogs”), Anne-Kathrin Gummich (“Oh Gloria”), Judith Hofmann (“The Innocent”), Ronald Zehrfeld, Alireza Bayram, Christine Schorn and Thomas Bading, among others.

“It’s rare to discover such a maturely directed and strongly acted film such as Annika Pinske’s masterful debut: a contemporary story of a strong woman balancing career, family life and individual freedom,” said Gabor Greiner, COO of Films Boutique.

“We are proud to be working on such an outstanding film which will make waves at the upcoming Berlinale and beyond,” added Greiner.

Hauschild and Shatberashvili described Pinske as “another outstanding filmmaker talent that brings her unique perspective into her cinematic work.”

“Despite the pandemic challenges we are nevertheless hopeful after our positive experience last year that an international arthouse audience remains excited for (special) films,” added the producers.

Producer New Matter Films’ credits include Alexandre Koberidze’s feature debut “What Do We See When We Look At The Sky?” which competed at this year’s virtual Berlin Film Festival and won the Fipresci Prize, going on to play at a flurry of festivals.