What is the federal program that pays women for maternity leave? How long will I be covered for?

By Dr. Jeff Hersh
The Metrowest Daily News
 5 days ago

Q:  What is the federal program that pays women for maternity leave, and how long will I be covered for?

A:  Although 120 countries around the world, including many in Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific nations, provide paid maternity leave by law, the bad news is that United States is not one of them. There is no federal program that pays women (or men) for family leave after the birth or adoption of a child in the U.S.

In many other countries, pay for maternity leave ranges from 25% to 100% of the employee’s salary, and usually lasts four weeks to four months or longer. The time off is sometimes paid by the government or sometimes required to be paid by the employer.

When this issue comes up people often think about the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) of 1993. FMLA protects an employee from being fired and requires the employer to continue to cover the employee’s health insurance (only if this is already an employee benefit, and the employee must continue to pay their normal copayments) if they take leave for qualified medical and/or family reasons, including maternity leave; but it does not require the employee to be paid. There are many restrictions as to when the FMLA applies (size of the company, how long the employee has worked there, how many hours they have worked in the last year, number of employees at that work location, etc.) and estimates are that under two-thirds of employed women have it apply to them.

Although it is not mandated at this time, some employers do give paid maternity leave (and in some cases also paid paternity leave), although this is uncommon; one article I found noted that less than 10 percent of employers with 50 or more employees offered full pay during maternity leave. As some of the bigger employers do give this benefit to their employees, this translates to a bit less than 1 in 5 women who have access to paid maternity leave through their employer.

However, this is not the entire story, as some companies and/or unions offer short-term disability (STD) policies (it is common that the employee may have to pay for at least part of this coverage) which may cover all or part of an employee’s salary for maternity leave. In addition, some states require paid maternity leave or have laws requiring disability insurance that covers maternity leave (the articles I found on this noted that this is the case for CA, NJ, RI, NY, WA and HI, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, interestingly not including the states where abortion law restrictions are the strictest).

At this time the recent Build Back Better Act being considered includes a provision to address paid maternity leave, guaranteeing 4 weeks of paid leave (with a rolling scale for what percentage of the employee’s salary would be paid) for the reasons that are already covered in the FMLA.  This would bring the U.S. more in line with the many countries that already do this (although the duration of this benefit would be much shorter than many other countries), which specifically include most of the developed nations around the world.

Jeff Hersh, Ph.D., M.D., can be reached at DrHersh@juno.com.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: What is the federal program that pays women for maternity leave? How long will I be covered for?

The Metrowest Daily News

