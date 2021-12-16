ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren's final days: Keys, plaques, medals and celebrations

By Brian Sharp, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 1 day ago

Former Mayor Lovely Warren handed out 135 keys to the city in the days and weeks before resigning.

Add to that 105 plaques, an untold number of the 250 medals she had made, some crystal keepsakes the city had on hand, and copies of her 100-page legacy booklet.

She distributed the awards during a handful of farewell celebrations and thank-you receptions, recognizing pastors, volunteers, community and event organizers, supporters and members of her administration — events that cost taxpayers $17,400.

The outlay was eye-popping, drawing attention on social media. The keys alone likely equaled, if not exceeded, the number she had awarded during her eight years in office .

Mayors before her have given far less. Former Mayor Robert Duffy, who brought back the symbolic recognition, estimates he handed out 40 or 50 keys in his five years. They were granted for specific acts, he said, or for lifetime achievement recognition, even posthumously.

"These are people who gave not only their time, but also their treasure," Warren said of those she recognized. "People you never knew were doing the work."

She pointed to the faith community's support of children, family and school programs, as well as volunteer efforts, money given and raised, and food donations collected.

"People have no idea, for eight years, what these partners were doing for our city," she said. "They were doing the work of the kingdom.

"This is me saying, 'I saw you.'"

But was it excessive?

Lots of tchotchkes

"Seventeen thousand dollars, that's obviously a lot of money to spend on tchotchkes," said Carolee Conklin, a retired City Council member and one-time City Clerk.

Conklin's decades in City Hall spanned several mayoral terms, and: "I don't recall a plethora of gift-giving."

More common was a proclamation, setting aside a day in someone's honor, which costs nothing. She just came across her own, in a desk drawer, from former Mayor William A. Johnson Jr. dating from the city's sesquicentennial days.

Johnson got a key from Warren, bestowed on him in 2015, as the former and — at the time — longest-serving CEO of the Urban League.

"I still have it. I value it," he said.

He did not criticize the abundance of Warren's recognition efforts to a reporter but said: "At some point, an award should have some meaning."

Pictures of one of the celebrations show Warren with more than two dozen honorees, many of them clergy, and nearly all of them holding city keys.

Some will see in the photo a tremendous act of appreciation; others will see a vanity project. Such was the dichotomy of public perception when it came to Warren.

"I was surprised and appreciative," said the Rev. James Simmons of Baber AME Church, expressing thanks simply for being thanked. "We minister, because that's what we've been called to do. I was thankful to have a partner in the city."

Khadija Yawn didn't get a key, but she received a plaque and a medal.

Her focus is youth and community give-backs, as she describes them, be that toys, holiday meals or her annual backpack giveaway that she estimates has handed out, in partnership with the city, some 15,000 backpacks to school children over the past five years. The backpacks are stocked with supplies and distributed at an event staffed by service providers. She started the program maybe a decade ago, and approached Warren and the city to help it grow.

She also worked on Warren's campaign in 2013, and as an emcee and DJ, has worked a number of the mayor's events.

"She is someone I look up to," Yawn said.

So, while Yawn has gotten other honors, including a proclamation from Monroe County, those mementos Warren gave her, "was really the best honor I have ever received."

"It meant everything."

Credit given, credit earned

The receptions were hosted in the City Hall atrium, and largely attended by people of color. Notably absent in photos of the events, posted on the city's website, are the heads of major or commonly known local nonprofits, community groups and the like.

"Mayor Warren expressed a desire to honor folks who were supportive of her throughout her career," said city spokesman Justin Roj, "and who she felt were under-represented over the course of prior administrations."

Warren said "every good leader" does something similar when they leave office. Her time was cut short by a month, as part of a plea agreement to resolve campaign finance fraud and other criminal charges. Duffy left early at the end of 2010, to become the New York state's lieutenant governor.

"I just never felt right about me leaving at that time," he said. "No way did I have festivities or celebrations."

For Warren, it's about giving — and getting — credit.

"There was nothing I've done that I did by myself," she said, adding that she wanted to honor those who contributed. "That was important to me."

So, too, is highlighting the work of her administration, she said, "and the legacy we have."

An estimated more than 7,000 people were in Geneseo on Saturday, Dec. 11, for the annual Christmas Walk. This year’s theme was “All of the Lights,” and was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as a theme inspired by this year, 2021, seen as a comeback for many events, businesses and communities after experiencing somewhat a time of “darkness” as a result of the pandemic.
GENESEO, IL
