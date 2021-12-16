ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Kia Carens Revealed, Switches From Minivan To Recreational Vehicle

By Adrian Padeanu
 1 day ago
Launched back in 1999, the Kia Carens is now transitioning to its fourth generation featuring a significantly different character as it's no longer billed as a minivan. Unveiled today in India, the "Recreational Vehicle" adopts rugged styling cues derived from crossovers in a bid to lure in customers who prefer the...

