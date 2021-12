Sergio Aguero confirmed his immediate retirement from playing football in an emotional press conference on Wednesday. The former Manchester City star moved on a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer, but injury and the club’s financial constraints in initially registering him as a new player meant he didn’t debut until 17 October.And just two weeks later, in what was only his fifth appearance for the club, he came off with chest pains against Alaves - leading to the Catalan club saying he would not play for another three months while tests were undertaken.He was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and,...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO