Retail

Phoenix Palladium celebrates Christmas with an Enchanted Winter Wonderland

dallassun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): The Season of Cheer and new beginnings is here at Phoenix Palladium. Heralding the charm of a white Christmas, Phoenix Palladium has transformed itself into an enchanted winter wonderland with stunning festive decor reminiscent of the icy-cold winter season that truly reminds us of the...

www.dallassun.com

Columbia Daily Tribune

Shelter Insurance celebrates 56th annual tree-lighting and opens Winter Wonderland

Shelter Insurance hosted its 56th annual tree-lighting and first-ever Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights on Thursday night at its Columbia headquarters. The 26-foot Christmas tree is adorned with numerous lights and ornaments as well as a 4-foot star on top. The lights on the tree change colors from red and green to pink and purple. The tree-lighting event returned in-person after being drive-thru in 2020.
COLUMBIA, MO
royalpurplenews.com

Dancing in a winter wonderland

The last two years of the pandemic have been life-altering in more ways than one. Although it was for the health and safety of the students, many high schoolers did not get to experience the senior year they expected. Many said their final goodbyes through a computer screen. Graduates had their diplomas mailed, rather than being handed to them. Another milestone of high school, that many students did not get to partake in, was their senior proms.
WHITEWATER, WI
#Christmas Trees#White Christmas#Winter Wonderland#Phoenix Palladium
Frederick News-Post

The Christmas Revels: An American Winter Solstice Celebration

39th annual Christmas Revels. Travel back to December 1870 and the elegant D.C .parlor of Sen. Hiram Rhodes Revels, the first African American to serve in the U.S. Congress. The holidays have arrived in Washington and the household is preparing for a party!. With joyous carols, heartfelt spirituals and toe-tapping...
POLITICS
Greater Milwaukee Today

An Enchanted Christmas

'Tis the season! Get into the holiday spirit and experience An Enchanted Christmas at the Cedarburg Art Museum from November 26 through December 17 as a part of A Cedarburg Christmas. Do you remember, as a kid, going downtown to see all the decorations? This Holiday Season, the art museum strives to re-create that magical feeling with An Enchanted Christmas. ​ Stop by during museum hours to see the unique exhibitions and shop merry finds and local art in our gift shop! ​ Museum Hours Thursday through Sunday 12 PM - 4 PM ​ Extended Holiday Hours for Festive Fridays Friday Evenings, 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM November 26 through December 17 ​ The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Years Day.
CEDARBURG, WI
dexerto.com

Overwatch teases new D.Va and Orisa Christmas skins for Winter Wonderland event

Overwatch has dropped its first official teaser for the highly-anticipated 2021 Winter Wonderland event with two new skins. On December 14, Overwatch Twitter account revealed that Winter Wonderland 2021 would be starting on December 16 and running until January 6. The yearly Christmas-themed event was pushed back a bit this...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
India
southseattleemerald.com

Winter Wonderland Event Celebrates Grandmothers Raising Grandchildren

Women United ensures that “kinship caregivers” — grandparents who are raising their grandchildren — are taken care of and celebrated all year round, including Christmas. This Saturday, Dec. 18, the nonprofit is hosting a Winter Wonderland event at Renton’s Angel of Hope Engagement Center from 4:30...
SEATTLE, WA
Current Publishing

King’s Singers to bring Christmas show to Palladium

Julian Gregory always looks forward to Christmas concerts with his British a cappella group, The King’s Singers. “Musically, it’s lovely to sing those really familiar songs we’ve sung with our families and in choirs,” he said. “It’s also a warm, fuzzy feel when you’re full of pumpkin spice lattes from the shop.”
CARMEL, IN
Washingtonian.com

National Harbor is a Winter Waterfront Wonderland

If you haven’t made your way to National Harbor this holiday season, now is the perfect time. From Gaylord National’s I Love Christmas Movies™ and MGM National Harbor’s Cirque Dreams Holidaze, to shopping galore at Tanger Outlets, there are acres of excitement to explore. All December long, this massive Potomac-side destination is celebrating the holiday season with events, exhibits, specials and performances—perfect for date night, a weekend with the family, or Winter vacation.
LIFESTYLE
Salem News Online

Christmas Parade in EP

The Snowflake Festival in East Palestine ended with the Annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by the East Palestine Moose Lodge. This year’s theme was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wswv.net

Christmas Events this Weekend

The first annual western Lee County Christmas Festival and Parade which was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday due to inclement weather. Organizers were hesitant to move the parade but knew the weather forecast for Saturday would literally dampen the Christmas Spirit. The Festival will now begin at 1pm on Sunday for everyone to enjoy. There will be vendors, crafts and other entertainment which will continue most of the day, ending at 6. The parade lineup will begin at 3:15 at the Rose Hill Car Wash before proceeding through town at 4. Maymie Lawson has been chosen as Marshal and will lead the parade. Maymie and her husband Curtis opened Lawson Building Supply shortly after their marriage in 1946. So make the trip to the Rose Hill and enjoy all the festivies.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Soulard Market Celebrates The Holiday Season This Weekend

Soulard Market (730 Carroll Street, 314-622-4180) is putting its holiday spirit on display this weekend. Carolers and Santa will make a visit to the historic farmers' market on December 11. Guests are encouraged to shop around and pick up local goods and produce while celebrating the holiday season. “Soulard Market...
FESTIVAL
KSEN AM 1150

Christmas From The Hi-Line

The Hi-Line Arts Council's sponsoring a LIVE holiday concert next Wednesday evening in the Havre High School Auditorium with one of my all time favorites, the renowned Philip Aaberg. Performance time will be at 7 o'clock SHARP & advance tickets for "Christmas from the Hi-Line" are available now at the Havre Area Chamber of Commerce, The Computer Center, Pratt & Company Apparel & Bear Paw Meats in Havre. Philip says, "I am so pleased to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to Havre." I have to disagree with ol' Phil... I submit Philip brings a WHOLE lot of Christmas cheer with his solo piano Christmas concerts! He's been doing them for 35 years, & I DO agree with Philip when he says, "The holiday season brings out the best in people, so let's celebrate the spirit of the Hi-Line & enjoy the season." No problem with that Mr. Aaberg, we're all looking forward to the "Christmas from the Hi-line" concert next Wednesday night at Havre High!
HAVRE, MT
dallassun.com

Esha Deol mourns demise of childhood friend Natasha Jitender Irani

(Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): December 13, 2021, turned out to be a heartbreaking day for actor Esha Deol as she lost her childhood friend Natasha Jitender Irani yesterday. On Tuesday, Esha took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional note in the memory of Natasha. "May your soul...
CELEBRITIES

