Phoenix Palladium celebrates Christmas with an Enchanted Winter Wonderland

The first annual western Lee County Christmas Festival and Parade which was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday due to inclement weather. Organizers were hesitant to move the parade but knew the weather forecast for Saturday would literally dampen the Christmas Spirit. The Festival will now begin at 1pm on Sunday for everyone to enjoy. There will be vendors, crafts and other entertainment which will continue most of the day, ending at 6. The parade lineup will begin at 3:15 at the Rose Hill Car Wash before proceeding through town at 4. Maymie Lawson has been chosen as Marshal and will lead the parade. Maymie and her husband Curtis opened Lawson Building Supply shortly after their marriage in 1946. So make the trip to the Rose Hill and enjoy all the festivies.

15 HOURS AGO