Accidents

Music Producer, 8 Others Killed in Dominican Plane Crash

dallassun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - A small plane attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Florida crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer Jose Angel Hernandez, the aircraft's operating company reported. Helidosa...

www.dallassun.com

enstarz.com

Flow La Movie, Whole Family Dead Following Horrifying Jet Crash [REPORT]

Producer Flow La Movie, who famously produced songs for A-list Latin artists, has died with his whole family in a tragic jet crash. Billboard and more news outlets confirmed the tragic passing of Flow La Movie, who died alongside six other passengers of the private plane that crashed on Wednesday. The music producer tragically succumbed with his partner, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
Flight Global.com

No survivors after GIV business jet crashes at Santo Domingo

None of the nine occupants on board a Gulfstream GIV survived after the business jet crashed at Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. The aircraft, operated by Helidosa Aviation Group, had been bound for Miami with two crew members and seven passengers. It appears to have departed Santo Domingo’s La...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Nine Dead, Including Music Producer Flow La Movie, In Private Jet Crash Headed From Dominican Republic To Miami

SANTO DOMINGO (CBSMiami) — Seven passengers and two crew members were killed after a private aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing in Santo Domingo. The Gulfstream IV aircraft, which was operated by the Helidosa Aviation Group, was traveling from Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo to Miami when it crashed while attempting to land minutes after beginning the flight to Florida, the aircraft’s operating company reported. All nine people on board were killed, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie. Local media said Hernández’s partner and his son were among the dead, and that two of the dead were minors aged four and 13. The cause of the crash or the emergency landing is not yet known. The company has given no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash. The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights.
MIAMI, FL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Private aircraft crashes in Dominican Republic, nine killed

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic] December 16 (ANI): At least nine people were killed after a private aircraft crashed in the Dominican Republic's capital Santo Domingo while making an emergency landing on Thursday, a media report said. Helidosa Aviation Group, operator of the plane, in a statement, said that seven passengers...
ACCIDENTS
NPR

Flow La Movie, reggaeton music producer, dies in Caribbean plane crash

The music producer known as Flow La Movie, who'd worked with major reggaeton artists such as Bad Bunny and Ozuna, was one of nine people who died in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic. He was 38. According to a statement from Helidosa Aviation Group, which operated the aircraft,...
ACCIDENTS
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man jumps out of moving plane as it taxis to gate

A man jumped out of a moving plane as it was taxiing to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona.The 30-year-old passenger managed to open a rear aircraft door and jump down to the tarmac after his flight - Southwest 4236 from Colorado Springs - had landed on 12 December."Initial reports indicate that while the flight was taxing to the gate, a customer onboard exited the aircraft via a rear galley door," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson told CNN. "The flight's captain stopped the aircraft and notified Air Traffic Control (ATC)."After the unnamed traveller had exited the plane...
ACCIDENTS
KVIA ABC-7

Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters initiated a triage and hazmat response after a plane made an emergency landing at El Paso International Airport with numerous passengers reported to be nauseous after being overcome by something unknown. The Frontier Airlines flight, containing over 200 passengers, landed about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening and went to The post Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

