Environment

Beneficial rain moves in tonight for an extended stay

By Heidi Moore, Chief Meteorologist
WVNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight we’ll see clouds increase as well as our wind gusts. Despite the rain and a cold front moving in, we stay mild across the region. Lows tonight staying in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll see scattered rain showers that stick with us as our front gets stuck over...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Common Sense
