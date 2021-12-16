Beneficial rain moves in tonight for an extended stay

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear skies will continue. A brief cool-down on Wednesday before much warmer temps for Christmas Eve. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, Monday ties the “Latest First Measurable Snow” for Chicago. Meaning, this winter season will have the least measurable snowfall on record, assuming we get measurable snow. (Credit: CBS) Also, with only a trace of snow reported for December 2021, this is the least snowy December on record. It’s also tied with three other Decembers. It looks like we’re looking unlikely to pick up snow in the next week. (Credit: CBS) Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 24. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 41. Extended Forecast: Highs drop into the low 30s for Wednesday but climb back into the 50s by Christmas Eve. Temperatures looks to drop a bit by Christmas Day.

