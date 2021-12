China could soon overtake the U.S. as the global leader when it comes to the most important technologies of the 21st century, according to a new report from Harvard’s Belfer Center. In order to prevent that, the U.S. would need to invest much more than it currently is in research and development of artificial intelligence, 5G, quantum information science, semiconductors, biotechnology and green energy, according to Graham Allison, one of the report’s authors and a professor of government at Harvard.

