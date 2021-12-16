ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferris State football fans headed to Texas to watch championship game

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtU5n_0dOMWCKC00

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 100 Ferris State University football fans will be headed to McKinney, Texas Thursday to watch the team play in the NCAA Division II football national championship.

Ferris State (13-0) will take on Valdosta State (12-1)  in the championship game Saturday night. The game is a rematch of the 2018 championship game, when Ferris lost to Valdosta 49-47.

Ferris State averaging 50 PPG going into championship game

If the Bulldogs win, it will be their first NCAA Division II football national championship.

Three busloads of fans will be headed down to Texas to watch the game, the university said in a release. The buses filled up very fast, Associate Dean of Student Life Nicholas Campau said.

“It was an unbelievable response. We had two buses filled by 10:30 a.m.,” Campau said in a release. “Our plans for a waiting list and stand-by participation were resolved early that afternoon when we filled a third bus and then closed reservations for our caravan to McKinney.”

The game will kick off at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

