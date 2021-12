David Warner has been passed fit to open the batting for Australia in the second Ashes Test but captain Pat Cummins admits the 35-year-old will need to battle through the pain barrier.Cummins once again revealed his XI ahead of time, confirming Jyhe Richardson would take over from the injured Josh Hazlewood and confirmed that Warner was inked in despite suffering from sore ribs.The issue came about when he was struck by a short ball from Ben Stokes in the first Test, when he batted on to make 94 in the first innings before sitting out the remainder of the match...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO