The new year brings new COVID-19 mandates for Norwich city employees. Here's what we know.

NORWICH — Norwich introduced a COVID-19 vaccination policy for city employees and elected officials this week, following a weeks-long effort to determine vaccination statuses.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for new hires under the policy, but City Manager John Salomone said no current employees will be forced to get one.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2022, those on the city payroll who are not vaccinated will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing and mask-wearing requirements in an attempt to prevent any outbreaks among employees.

“What we are trying to do is isolate and keep good track of the people who are not vaccinated so that they have masks and they get tested weekly so we don’t start another flow of sickness,” Salomone said earlier this week.

The policy took shape weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak in October closed the Norwich police station to the public and ultimately led to the hospitalization of a Norwich police officer, Lt. Joseph Peperni , who died November 16 from complications related to the virus.

At the time of his passing, it was unclear if Peperni was vaccinated because the city had not collected the data.

After meeting with union representatives on Nov. 27, the city's human resources director said changes were made to the final version of the policy before it was released on Monday.

“At some point, we may go to mandatory vaccinations but that is kind of on hold right now – we will see how this works,” Salomone said.

More: 'He handled everything right.' Remembering 'Joe Pep,' Norwich's beloved police lieutenant.

Under the new policy, which applies to elected officials and all city employees including those employed by the Norwich Public Utilities company, all individuals who are not vaccinated must submit weekly testing results beginning Jan. 1, 2022. They will also be “required at all times” to wear masks inside municipal buildings and when traveling in vehicles with others.

Norwich COVID-19 vaccination policy by Trevor Ballantyne on Scribd

According to Human Resources Director Brigid Marks, data collected by her department showed 91 individuals employed by the city are currently unvaccinated -- a figure representing 21.8% of the entire municipal workforce in Norwich.

In an email, Marks said her office initially advised employees on Nov. 9 that, “a COVID-19 vaccine policy would be forthcoming and requested they provide their vaccine status by November 22.”

The local vaccination policy comes months after Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order in August requiring all state employees and staff of childcare facilities and schools to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27.

The state rules implemented weekly testing protocols for those individuals who remained unvaccinated "due to certain exemptions." However, state hospital and long-term care employees will not have the option of being tested in lieu of vaccination.

As of Nov. 22, the overall vaccination rate for state employees stood at 84%, with an additional 11% participating in weekly testing for the virus, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Out of the 5% percent of employees not in compliance with the executive order, 35 individuals were placed on administrative leave, while 31 were "separated from state employment," the Nov. 22 statement adds.

A spokesperson for the governor's office explained the term "separated" in an email Tuesday.

"[It] means they were given the option to get tested, get vaccinated, or no longer work for the state," wrote David Bednarz. "And they chose to no longer work for the state."

To enforce the new vaccination rules introduced in Norwich, the city's policy stipulates that, “employees who do not upload their test results on time will not be allowed to work and will be placed on unpaid leave until a test is provided.”

“Any employees that refuse to comply with this policy, fails to provide test results by [the] deadline, or falsifies their vaccination documentation or test results will face disciplinary action up to and including termination,” it adds.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: The new year brings new COVID-19 mandates for Norwich city employees. Here's what we know.