Girls Basketball

Local FYI & area schedule: December 16

By The Daily Record
 1 day ago

Area Schedule

Thursday, December 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waynedale at Chippewa, 7 p.m.

Dalton at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Rittman at Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

Smithville at Norwayne, 7 p.m.

Wooster at Ashland, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Smithville at Mapleton, 6 p.m.

BOYS/GIRLS BOWLING

Louisville at Triway (Triway Lanes), 4 p.m.

Friday, December 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rittman vs. Fairport at LaBella Tournament (Cuyahoga Heights), 4:30 p.m.

Dalton at Smithville, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

Waynedale at Norwayne, 7 p.m.

Orrville at Triway, 7 p.m.

Tuslaw at Northwest, 7 p.m.

Ashland at Wooster, 7 p.m.

West Holmes at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Hiland at Indian Valley, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Chippewa at Division II Tournament (Waterloo), 4:30 p.m.

Dalton/Tuslaw/West Holmes at North Canton Holiday Invitational (Hoover), 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rittman vs. TBA at LaBella Tournament (Cuyahoga Heights), 6 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic at Tuslaw, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Black River at Rittman, Noon

Tuslaw at Norwayne, 1 p.m.

Central Christian at Lucas, 1 p.m.

Triway at Dalton, 1:15 p.m.

Columbia at Northwestern, 1:15 p.m.

Chippewa at Western Reserve, 2 p.m.

Orrville at Smithville, 2:15 p.m.

Hiland at Claymont, 2:15 p.m.

Ashland at West Holmes, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Dalton/Tuslaw/West Holmes at North Canton Holiday Invitational (Hoover), 9 a.m.

Wooster at Waynedale Duals, 9 a.m.

Norwayne at Xenia Tournament, 9 a.m.

Hillsdale/Rittman at John Lance Invitational (Loudonville), 9:30 a.m.

Smithville at Findlay Invitational, 10 a.m.

SWIMMING

Wooster Invitational, 9 a.m.

BOYS/GIRLS BOWLING

Lexington at Wooster (Wayne Lanes), 9 a.m.

Note: If you have a local sports announcement, send it to sports@the-daily-record.com. Schedule is subject to change and may not include all rescheduled games.

