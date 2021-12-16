Local FYI & area schedule: December 16
Area Schedule
Thursday, December 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waynedale at Chippewa, 7 p.m.
Dalton at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Rittman at Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
Smithville at Norwayne, 7 p.m.
Wooster at Ashland, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Smithville at Mapleton, 6 p.m.
BOYS/GIRLS BOWLING
Louisville at Triway (Triway Lanes), 4 p.m.
Friday, December 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rittman vs. Fairport at LaBella Tournament (Cuyahoga Heights), 4:30 p.m.
Dalton at Smithville, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
Waynedale at Norwayne, 7 p.m.
Orrville at Triway, 7 p.m.
Tuslaw at Northwest, 7 p.m.
Ashland at Wooster, 7 p.m.
West Holmes at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Hiland at Indian Valley, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Chippewa at Division II Tournament (Waterloo), 4:30 p.m.
Dalton/Tuslaw/West Holmes at North Canton Holiday Invitational (Hoover), 5 p.m.
Saturday, December 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rittman vs. TBA at LaBella Tournament (Cuyahoga Heights), 6 p.m.
Canton Central Catholic at Tuslaw, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Black River at Rittman, Noon
Tuslaw at Norwayne, 1 p.m.
Central Christian at Lucas, 1 p.m.
Triway at Dalton, 1:15 p.m.
Columbia at Northwestern, 1:15 p.m.
Chippewa at Western Reserve, 2 p.m.
Orrville at Smithville, 2:15 p.m.
Hiland at Claymont, 2:15 p.m.
Ashland at West Holmes, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Dalton/Tuslaw/West Holmes at North Canton Holiday Invitational (Hoover), 9 a.m.
Wooster at Waynedale Duals, 9 a.m.
Norwayne at Xenia Tournament, 9 a.m.
Hillsdale/Rittman at John Lance Invitational (Loudonville), 9:30 a.m.
Smithville at Findlay Invitational, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
Wooster Invitational, 9 a.m.
BOYS/GIRLS BOWLING
Lexington at Wooster (Wayne Lanes), 9 a.m.
Note: If you have a local sports announcement, send it to sports@the-daily-record.com. Schedule is subject to change and may not include all rescheduled games.
