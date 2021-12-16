Passaic County in talks to reopen COVID vaccine, booster megasite in the area

The recent increase in Passaic County's demand has been built on the back of booster doses for the nearly 330,000 residents who had completed their initial vaccination course by Dec. 15, said Charlene Gungil, the county health officer and director. During county-run clinics on Dec. 4, about 250 of the nearly 350 total administered doses were booster shots, she said. Nearly 76% of the county's population 12 and older is fully vaccinated, records show.

"We have very high percentages with one vaccine. Completion [is] pretty good, but now we have to work on the next step, which is boosters," Gungil said. "People need the booster shots, because after about six months their protection decreases dramatically."

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the county is nearing a level not seen since spring 2021, records show. Cases are spiking to levels only briefly seen in late September. Most new cases are of the delta variant.

"From Nov. 15 to Dec. 7, the increase has been quite remarkable," Gungil said.

The county previous ran its version of a vaccination megasite at the former Modell’s Sporting Goods store at 1710 Route 46 west in Woodland Park. Since its early-summer closure, county health officials have continued vaccination clinics on a small scale. Regular no-appointment-needed clinics are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the county offices in Totowa, while others are scheduled in participating municipalities.

Most recently, the county held a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at Borough Hall in Woodland Park. Homebound residents are also eligible for at-home vaccines by appointment through the county Health Department.

All adults are eligible for booster shots, or third doses, of the Moderna or Pfizer BioNTech vaccine if they are at least six months removed from their second dose. Adults can obtain Johnson & Johnson boosters just two months after a primary dose.

Passaic County has administered about 64,000 vaccines, records show. Individual municipalities and state and private agencies have also helped distribute the vaccine to area residents.