Indonesia working to stem spread of omicron after first case, says president

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia is working hard to stem the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant after detecting its first case, its President Joko Widodo said Thursday.

In a public address the president urged people to diligently enforce health protocols, and local governments to accelerate testing and contact tracing.

