The version of Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been established as a family man over the years, preferring to spend time with his wife and children on a remote farm instead of living at the beach or in the city like some other Avengers. The man who plays the MCU's Hawkeye shares some of those sentiments. Jeremy Renner has never shied away from talking about his family in interviews or on social media, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that he brings his kids along to the set when there's an opportunity to spend the day together.

