ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Affleck clarifies comments about marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ba5xO_0dOMUOqU00

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Actor Ben Affleck is speaking out after comments he made about former wife Jennifer Garner drew backlash earlier this week.

According to People magazine, the controversy began after the “Justice League” star opened up to radio host Howard Stern on Monday, saying he turned to alcohol several times during his marriage to Garner. The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, announced their separation in 2015 and divorced three years later.

“It’s part of why I started drinking ... because I was trapped,” he said during Monday’s broadcast of “The Howard Stern Show.” “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Affleck, 49, added that he’d “probably still be drinking” had he not split up with Garner, with whom he shares three children, People reported.

Following the interview, many social media users and tabloids blasted “The Tender Bar” actor for appearing to pin the blame on Garner, according to CNN. But on Wednesday, Affleck told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that his previous remarks had been taken out of context, People reported.

“I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff,” Affleck said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “And they said that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped ... and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

Affleck added of the headlines: “If it’s about my kids, I gotta just draw a line. That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

Photos: Ben Affleck through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Ben Affleck through the years. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Jennifer Garner
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#People#Justice League#Cnn
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ben Affleck says his relationship with Jennifer Lopez is ‘beautiful’

Ben Affleck has talked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, describing it as “beautiful”.In June, the pair – who were one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples in the 2000s – confirmed rumours that they were dating once more, after being pictured sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.The news greatly excited fans, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the actor and the singer were seeing each other again.When asked about their relationship in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Affleck was hesitant to go into detail.He said: “You can write conjecture about...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Links Arms With Model GF While Out After Ex J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Courtside PDA

The singer was bundled up, as he went out for dinner in New York City with his gorgeous girlfriend Madu Nicola. Marc Anthony looked like he was trying to keep a low profile, while out and about in New York. He and his girlfriend Madu Nicola had a night on the town on Thursday December 9, as they walked arm-in-arm together. Madu looked absolutely smitten by the 53-year-old Grammy-winner in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The night out was three months after the couple made their debut at the Billboard Latin Music awards in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Reveals Whether She’d Consider Getting Married A Fourth Time Amidst Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez responds to questions about considering marriage to her latest love, Ben Affleck. Is she ready to walk down the aisle a fourth time?. As the “Bennifer 2.0” romance between Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, continues to get more serious, fans are wondering if the two would consider marriage this time around. When promoting her upcoming rom-com Marry Me, Jennifer caught up with Hoda Kotb on The Today show on Nov. 18, answering the question of if she herself would consider saying “I do” a fourth time around with Ben.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

What Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Body Language Says About Their Rekindled Romance

The aughts are back. And with it comes the revival of one of the 2000’s favorite couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (a.k.a. Bennifer 2.0). It’s a been a while, so here’s a refresher: Jen and Ben first got together after filming Gigli in 2002 and what a time it was. J.Lo celebrated their love with her song "Dear Ben" on the This Is Me album, and he was in the "Jenny From The Block" music video, too. Then, they got engaged later that year. But, just days before the epic nuptials were supposed to happen, they called it off. Soon after, they ended their relationship altogether. Since then, each has gotten married, had kids, and gotten divorced. Fast forward to 2021, and J.Lo almost married Alex Rodriguez, while Ben dated Ana de Armas. Following their respective breakups, however, Jen and Ben rekindled their spark.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Snuggle On Dinner Date After Arriving To Music Studio Holding Hands – Photos

A busy Thanksgiving weekend! J.Lo and Ben enjoyed a kid-free dinner date after visiting a music studio in LA on Nov. 27. Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 49, got all dressed up for a night out! Bennifer 2.0 left the kids at home for a romantic dinner date at Spago in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Nov. 27 — owned by J.Lo’s favorite chef, Wolfgang Puck. Jen and Ben sweetly held hands as they approached the iconic eatery, sharing a sweet snuggle outdoors for the cameras!
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Expands Her Family With New Addition

Jennifer Lopez’s family is bigger! The "If You Had My Love" singer kicked off the holiday season with a furry reveal. “Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄,” the 52-year-old captioned the Instagram reel. In the clip "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" plays as JLo zooms in on the cat - - who just so happens to have taken up shop in front of her massive Christmas tree. The proud cat mama giggles as her feline looks directly into the camera, unbothered by the close-up.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy