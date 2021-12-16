Drive-thru food distribution happening Thursday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two local organizations will partner up to host a drive-thru food distribution this Thursday in Summerville.

Redeemed Christian Church of God Summerville and South Eastern Chapter of National Action Network will partner to host a drive-thru food distribution Thursday from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1246 Bacons Bridge Rd. in Summerville.

The community is invited to participate and get what they need during the distribution.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.