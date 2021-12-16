ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Drive-thru food distribution happening Thursday in Summerville

By Randi Moultrie
 1 day ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two local organizations will partner up to host a drive-thru food distribution this Thursday in Summerville.

Redeemed Christian Church of God Summerville and South Eastern Chapter of National Action Network will partner to host a drive-thru food distribution Thursday from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1246 Bacons Bridge Rd. in Summerville.

The community is invited to participate and get what they need during the distribution.

Community Policy