Zanesville, OH

Salvation Army is helping 845 children have a brighter Christmas

By Erin Couch, Zanesville Times Recorder
 1 day ago
ZANESVILLE — The Salvation Army of Zanesville distributed gifts Wednesday to hundreds of children in need to make their holidays a little brighter.

The toy drive, the result of the nonprofit's Angel Tree program, benefited 845 children this year; 120 additional children were served this year than in 2020.

Popular gifts this year included toys and T-shirts related to video games Minecraft and Fortnight, as well as the children's TV program Paw Patrol. Dozens of bikes were also given away.

Trees are set up each fall at various retail locations around Zanesville, but buying gifts and collecting donations is a year-round operation, said Beth Archer, president of the Women's Auxiliary.

She thanked Dollar General, Motorcyclists for Kids and the Ohio Stave Company for their support for this year's toy drive.

