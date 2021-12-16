Forecast: Mild weather for mid-December continues

Southwest Florida will continue to see warmer-than-average temperatures for the middle of the month of December through the upcoming weekend.

This means highs through the Sunday temperatures will peak in the low and mid-80s in the afternoon, which is above the normal of 77 degrees for this time of year.

Our mild December weather will be more noticeable at night. Normally during this time of the year, our temperatures drop into the middle 50s at night, but tonight and for the next several nights we’ll be between 5 and 10 degrees warmer than that.

Tonight we’ll cool off to around 67 degrees and tomorrow night we’ll drop down to around 68.

Another trend in our forecast you’ll notice for the next few days will be the formation of at least a few showers from time to time in the afternoon. No day looks to be a washout, but it’s tough to completely rule out a few areas of rain in a few spots each afternoon.

A cold front is expected to move toward the region early next week.

This front appears to be giving us the best chance for rain on Tuesday. After that, some modestly cooler air should begin moving toward the region which means more seasonable temperatures arriving in time for Christmas next week.