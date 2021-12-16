ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Mild weather for mid-December continues

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8NZI_0dOMSezG00

Southwest Florida will continue to see warmer-than-average temperatures for the middle of the month of December through the upcoming weekend.

This means highs through the Sunday temperatures will peak in the low and mid-80s in the afternoon, which is above the normal of 77 degrees for this time of year.

Our mild December weather will be more noticeable at night. Normally during this time of the year, our temperatures drop into the middle 50s at night, but tonight and for the next several nights we’ll be between 5 and 10 degrees warmer than that.

Tonight we’ll cool off to around 67 degrees and tomorrow night we’ll drop down to around 68.

Another trend in our forecast you’ll notice for the next few days will be the formation of at least a few showers from time to time in the afternoon. No day looks to be a washout, but it’s tough to completely rule out a few areas of rain in a few spots each afternoon.

A cold front is expected to move toward the region early next week.

This front appears to be giving us the best chance for rain on Tuesday. After that, some modestly cooler air should begin moving toward the region which means more seasonable temperatures arriving in time for Christmas next week.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Southwest Florida
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: 1st Day Of Winter Brings Snow, Good Chance For White Christmas

MAIN HEADLINES – Winter solstice arrived 9:59 a.m. – Snow fell across central and northeastern Minnesota – Significant snow totals reported on the North Shore – Cold night ahead – Warming into Wednesday and Thursday – Light mix expected Friday and late snow Sunday Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow showers moved through northeastern Minnesota and the metro area Tuesday morning as the state welcomed the official start of winter. Areas north of Interstate 94 in central Minnesota saw between 2 and 5 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities metro saw little more than a fresh dusting....
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

National weather forecast for December 21

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
binghamtonhomepage.com

December 21 Weather Forecast: It’s Officially Winter

(Tuesday, December 21, 2021) Our weather stays fairly quiet for the days leading up to Christmas. Any chances of snow mainly occur at night, and no accumulation is expected. We’re watching for better chances of rain and snow for Christmas weekend. Tuesday is a quiet December day as we...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Warming trend begins today

REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58. Winds: SW 5 MPH. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 39. Winds: S 5 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as winds pick up and and temperatures get back into the 70s. Low: 52. […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Foothill Fire Danger And Deep Mountain Snow On The Way

DENVER(CBS)- Winter arrives on Tuesday morning at 8:59 am and it will feel more like Spring than Winter! We have another strong ridge of high pressure over the Southwest part of the nation. This will be driving a more westerly wind into Colorado on Tuesday. This will give Denver and eastern plains a warming down slope wind. Credit CBS4 As a result, the fire danger will be elevated over the northern Front Range Foothills, the Cheyenne Ridge (north of Fort Collins and Greeley) and part of the Palmer Divide in SW Douglas County most of the day on Tuesday. There is a Red Flag Warning posted from 9am to 5pm for wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. Credit CBS4 The Red Flag Warning also, includes the Foothills of Southern Colorado along with the Sangre De Cristo mountains. Credit CBS4 There is still a storm system heading towards the state bringing in snow to the mountains  Thursday thru Saturday morning. Credit CBS4 A few of the early snow models have the potential of 6 to 12 inches of snow in some spots. Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area may also see a little rain Thursday night and a light rain/snow mix on Friday morning. Credit CBS4
COLORADO STATE
KATC News

Last chilly day before pattern warms up

After a very wintry round of weather on Monday Acadiana will slowly start the transition back to spring weather (which we'll have by the end of the week). A few clouds are still hanging around and will remain through the morning before sunshine starts to take over for the rest of the week.
siouxlandproud.com

December 20th PM: Mild Mid-December pattern approaching Christmas Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop near 10° under clear skies with a SSE wind at 5 to 10 MPH. Tuesday will be sunny, windy, and pretty warm for the first official day of winter. The high will rise into the upper 30s. A cool breeze will cut through from the NW with gusts up to 40 MPH.
SIOUX CITY, IA
newschannel6now.com

Mild weather returns Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have mild weather return to the area. We will have a high of 65 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 31 with clear skies. Heading into Wednesday, we will have a high of 65 with mostly sunny skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, Cool Temperatures For First Day Of Winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice will take place at 10:58 AM. We are waking up with lows in the mid 20s and some feeling in the teens. Seasonable highs are also expected again today in the low 40s with high pressure dominating leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies. Early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front will cross the region, a few flakes are possible but little to no accumulation is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chicago Tribune

Still no snow in the forecast. Tuesday Chicago will likely pass the mark for the latest 1st measurable snow of the season.

Chicago will likely break a record on Tuesday for the latest first measurable snow of the cold-weather season, according to forecasters. On Monday (barring an unexpected heavy snow late in the day), Chicago tied the record, which dates back to Dec. 20, 2012. There is no snow in the forecast until possibly well beyond Christmas. There has been some snow so far this season. But instead of having ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy