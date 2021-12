World News

Dramatic footage has shown a building collapsing in the southern Ecuadorian city of Zaruma as the ground beneath it gave away.

Onlookers gasped as the sinkhole swallowed the house on Wednesday night.

Local residents complained this was not the first time a sinkhole had opened up in the heritage city, pinning the blame on uncontrolled mining.

