Troopers ID motorcyclist in deadly I-85 crash in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning involving a motorcycle on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte.
The wreck happened just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-85 near Graham Street.
James B. White was riding the motorcycle when he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer, troopers told Channel 9. He died at the scene.
Troopers ruled the collision an accident.
All lanes were closed for about two hours while troopers investigated.
