Troopers ID motorcyclist in deadly I-85 crash in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning involving a motorcycle on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-85 near Graham Street.

James B. White was riding the motorcycle when he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer, troopers told Channel 9. He died at the scene.

Troopers ruled the collision an accident.

I-85 fatal motorcycle crash (Nowacki, Matt (CMG-Charlotte)/WSOC)

All lanes were closed for about two hours while troopers investigated.

