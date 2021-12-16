ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Central Bank to taper pandemic stimulus, but gently

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT – The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit. The cautious...

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
omahanews.net

European Central Bank leaves key rates unchanged at record low

London [UK], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Central Bank (ECB) decided on Thursday to keep the interest rate on the main refinancing operations unchanged at 0.00%. The ECN has maintained the zero base rate since March 2016. "The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on...
Reuters

ECB reinstates liquidity requirement after pandemic suspension

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it once again expected banks to own liquid assets covering at least the cash they would lose in the first month of a crisis, reinstating a requirement that was suspended at the onset of the pandemic. "As the...
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
Reuters

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
Reuters

BoE's Pill sees more rate hikes if inflation persists

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank would need to raise interest rates further if inflation persists, a day after the BoE increased borrowing costs for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked on CNBC television whether...
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
AFP

Lira plunges as Turkey cuts interest rate again

The Turkish lira on Thursday hit fresh lows after the central bank fired the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "economic war of independence" by cutting interest rates for the fourth successive month. The reduction of the main rate to 14 from 15 percent comes in the face of an annual inflation rate that has surged past 20 percent and is expected to climb even higher over the next few weeks. The lira was trading down more than five percent after the announcement. "The accompanying statement suggests that the easing cycle will be on pause early next year but, even so, the lira will remain under pressure and capital controls are likely," the Capital Economics consultancy said in a research note.
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

As a hedge against inflation, a shift in risk sentiment and a more hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell have continued to weigh on Bullion as investors price in the probability of a sooner than anticipated rate hike in an effort to control inflation. Although the Fed, BoE (Bank...
Reuters

Pound set for biggest weekly rise in 2 months on BoE surprise

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The British pound consolidated gains on Friday and was on track to post its biggest weekly rise since October after the Bank of England this week became the first G7 economy to raise interest rates. Against the U.S. dollar, the pound was flat at $1.3325...
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
Veronica Charnell Media

Will The Federal Government Approve Another Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
