I’ve been on a Polish kick lately. An ongoing Polish jag, if you will. After trying to verify the tarot reading of a Polish mystic, and trying to figure out what Bloober Team is doing, I guess you could say I have Poland on the mind. I’ve never been to Poland, as I’m landlocked in the states, and have no intention of traveling right now. Regardless of whether I’ve been there or not, I feel a sort of kinship to a place that seems to be cold and rainy most of the time. Maybe the rain and relative isolation are what makes Polish horror so effective?

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO