The perpetually creative Laura Caparrotti wears many hats. Not only is she a director, actor, writer, educator, and leader in various theater and language organizations, but she is also the Founding Artistic Director of the main Italian theater company in New York, Kairos Italy Theater, and of In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the first Italian theater festival to take place in all five NY Boroughs. In 2019, she inaugurated OnStage! the first American Theater Festival in Rome as associate director. To learn more about her and her work, please click on the link at the end of this interview.

