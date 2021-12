Fans of the officially licensed Middle-earth tabletop RPG, The One Ring, have had to deal with some struggles lately. The One Ring Second Edition was announced back in 2019 by publisher Cubicle 7. The publisher then canceled this project and ceased publication of The One Ring materials. But thanks to a very successful Kickstarter campaign, Free League Publishing has revived the acclaimed tabletop RPG. Now, The One Ring Second Edition is available for pre-order.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO