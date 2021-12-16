ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX steady after Fed; Turkish lira at new low before c.bank

By Ambar Warrick
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* Turkish lira sinks past 15 vs dollar

* C.bank expected to cut rates by 100 bps to 14%

* Stocks recover from 3-day losing streak

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira sank to a new low ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by its central bank, while most other emerging market stocks and currencies rose on easing uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The lira sank more than 2%, crossing 15 to the dollar as investors expected an at least 100 basis point (bps) cut, stemming from President Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox view that trimming interest rates will bring down inflation.

The bank has trimmed rates by 400 bps to 15% this year, causing the lira to lose about half its value to the dollar. The currency is by far the worst performing emerging market (EM) unit in 2021.

Erdogan’s repeated changing of central bank members, along with the resignation of Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan this month, has eroded investor confidence in Turkey’s currency and debt markets.

“Erdogan has installed his disciples at both the Central Bank and the Treasury, and he is determined to force steady cuts in interest rates and avoid a recession ahead of the 2023 elections,” analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note.

“Inflation will rise steadily over the coming months to a revised 40% at end-2022, but with no change in economic policy. Growing social unrest, triggered by ever-rising inflation, is the major threat to Erdogan’s plans.”

Investors will also be watching for any signals from the Turkish central bank on whether it intends to stop cutting rates at some point in 2022.

Turkish stocks hovered around record highs as equities remained the safest way to maintain exposure to the country.

Broader emerging market stocks and currencies rose, with MSCI’s stock index up 0.7% after three straight days of losses.

The Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and flagged three 25 bps interest rate increases in 2022 - which is likely to be negative for risk-driven assets.

But the move also cleared a lot of uncertainty around the Fed’s plans for tapering, which had kept investors apprehensive of emerging markets in recent weeks.

Most emerging market central banks have been raising interest rates this year to combat higher inflation. Following rate increases in Hungary and Chile this week, Mexico is expected to raise rates later in the day.

Russia’s rouble added 0.4%, with its central bank expected to raise rates by at least 100 bps on Friday.

A focus is also on the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, which are set to decide on policy later in the day.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

