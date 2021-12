If you thought it was safe to pack away the cargo shorts and tank tops, you might want to wait. December is supposed to be a time for temperatures falling, frozen windshields, and winter skull caps. Instead, so far in December, we have had some balmy days. Just this past Saturday in fact many cities and towns in Central New York saw temperatures hit slightly above 60 degrees. For Utica, that actually broke a record by one degree. This late autumn heatwave isn't done breaking records though.

