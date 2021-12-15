Black Girl Magic

Before taking the stage on what would end up being his first day at a new job, the crowd started chanting Elijah Tucker’s first name. Clad in a pair of bright-yellow patterned spandex pants, an oversized cream-colored T-shirt, and white tube socks in place of leg warmers, he started dancing in front of an almost entirely white — and extremely enthusiastic — audience. By the time he finished popping-and-locking to the songs of Michael Jackson, they were on their feet, cheering as if their favorite celebrity had just made a surprise cameo.

