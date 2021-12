Kickstarter unveiled a plan on Wednesday to build a decentralized protocol for crowdfunding and intends to use the Celo blockchain as a public technology base. Bloomberg first reported that the firm is building a new company that will create a new platform following the Kickstarter structure but built on a blockchain. Then, it will transition its site to the new protocol in 2022. The transition should be seamless, without affecting how users interact with the site, Kickstarter told Bloomberg.

