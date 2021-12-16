ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Live Updates: Several Colleges Switch to Virtual for COVID Safety

By Ewan Quayle, ORhonde Chapman
 5 days ago

wbch.com

COVID-19 live updates: US reaches 50 million confirmed cases

(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 798,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 60.8% of the population in the United States...
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
studyfinds.org

Belief in COVID conspiracy theories growing as trust in Dr. Fauci becomes more divisive, survey reveals

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Misinformation about COVID-19 continues to influence millions of Americans, impacting their decisions on getting the coronavirus vaccine for themselves and their families, a new poll reveals. Moreover, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found more Americans now believe the conspiracy theory that the virus was created for use as a biological weapon.
deseret.com

The omicron variant symptoms you might miss

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has started to spread throughout the United States, raising concern among health experts that not everyone will identify their infection. Professor Tim Spector, who helps run the ZOE COVID symptoms app and study, recently said testing has become more important with the omicron...
TIME

We Need to Start Thinking Differently About Breakthrough Infections

For most of 2020, avoiding the novel coronavirus was at the heart of almost every piece of public-health advice. Then, vaccinations largely gave Americans their lives back. Breakthrough infections were remarkably rare in the early months of mass vaccination. Only about 10,000 people—or 0.01% of the 101 million U.S. adults who had been fully vaccinated—reported one by the end of April 2021 , illustrating that post-vaccine infections were possible, but unlikely.
CBS Baltimore

Hospital Officials: COVID Beds Filling Fast, ‘Get Vaccinated And Boosted’

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland hospital officials struck a serious, alarmist tone Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. “Our COVID patients ask, ‘Can we get a vaccine?’ when they’re in the hospital. Our simple answer: It’s too late,” Northwest Hospital President Craig Carmichael said. “Get vaccinated. Get a booster. Wear your mask.” Carmichael said 90 percent of Northwest Hospital’s COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated. MedStar Franklin Square Hospital President Dr. Stuart Levine said it is operating near full capacity, with patients “sicker than ever.” “Get vaccinated,” Dr. Levine said. “Please.” Hospital official after hospital official echoed the plea, saying most Marylanders in the hospital with COVID are not vaccinated. “If you have not been vaccinated, frankly, you are part of the problem,” Dr. John Chessare of GBMC said. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the county only has 14 staffed ICU beds available as of Monday. The Maryland Department of Health updated most of its topline COVID metrics Monday afternoon for the first time since a cyberattack Dec. 4. It showed the state’s positivity rate at more than 10%, nearly doubling in two weeks. Governor Hogan on Monday announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.”
mahoningmatters.com

WATCH LIVE | Dr. Vanderhoff to give an update on COVID-19 in Ohio

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health director, will give an update on COVID-19 in the state at 11 a.m. today. He will be joined by Dr. Aimee O’Reilly of O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Dr. Steven Gordon, chair of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease. The Ohio...
The Detroit Free Press

As omicron spreads quickly, Beaumont doctor says to consider most vulnerable over holidays

With the COVID-19 omicron variant spreading quickly across the country, the chief of infection prevention at one of Michigan's largest hospital systems urged state residents to consider the vulnerable among us over the holidays. "I'm not going to tell you not to have your holiday gatherings — instead I’m going to tell you to do your gatherings as safe as possible," Beaumont Health's Dr. Nick Gilpin told reporters Tuesday.  ...
