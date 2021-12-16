COVID-19 Live Updates: Several Colleges Switch to Virtual for COVID Safety

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland hospital officials struck a serious, alarmist tone Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. “Our COVID patients ask, ‘Can we get a vaccine?’ when they’re in the hospital. Our simple answer: It’s too late,” Northwest Hospital President Craig Carmichael said. “Get vaccinated. Get a booster. Wear your mask.” Carmichael said 90 percent of Northwest Hospital’s COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated. MedStar Franklin Square Hospital President Dr. Stuart Levine said it is operating near full capacity, with patients “sicker than ever.” “Get vaccinated,” Dr. Levine said. “Please.” Hospital official after hospital official echoed the plea, saying most Marylanders in the hospital with COVID are not vaccinated. “If you have not been vaccinated, frankly, you are part of the problem,” Dr. John Chessare of GBMC said. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the county only has 14 staffed ICU beds available as of Monday. The Maryland Department of Health updated most of its topline COVID metrics Monday afternoon for the first time since a cyberattack Dec. 4. It showed the state’s positivity rate at more than 10%, nearly doubling in two weeks. Governor Hogan on Monday announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.”

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO