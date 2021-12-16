ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cielo Announces Operational Update; Elimination of Royalty and Refinery Fees; Retirement of Founder; Appointment to Board of Directors; And Details of Fiscal Q2 2022 Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce:. an operational update concerning its milestones for the Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, facilities;. confirmation of the successful closing of its previously announced agreement to terminate...

birminghamnews.net

Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ('Northern Lights' or the 'Company') (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2021. The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting:. Elected Messrs. Albert (Rick) Timcke,...
The Press

PriceSmart Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Details for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) plans to release first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, January 6, 2022, after the market closes. PriceSmart management will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) on Friday, January 7, 2022, to discuss the financial results. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 209-8211 toll free or (412) 317-5214 for international callers and asking to join the PriceSmart, Inc. call. A digital replay will be available through January 14, 2022, following the conclusion of the call by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering replay passcode 6014456.
aithority.com

Vroom Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

Tom Shortt appointed in newly-created role at Vroom. Vroom, Inc., a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, announced the appointment of Thomas Shortt as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 3, 2022. Since 2018, Mr. Shortt has served as Senior Vice President at Walmart, where he developed a...
helpnetsecurity.com

ThreatX appoints Tom Axbey to Board of Directors

ThreatX announced the appointment of Tom Axbey to its board of directors. Axbey will serve as an independent board member, assisting the company’s leadership team as ThreatX continues its expansion into the WAAP market. “ThreatX partners with customers around the world to ensure that their web applications and APIs...
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
smarteranalyst.com

Centene Announces CEO’s Retirement and Board Changes

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Centene Corporation (CNC) announced the retirement of its CEO and Board changes following its succession planning initiative disclosed in July 2021. Following the news, shares reached a new all-time high of $82.22 and closed the day up 4.7% at $81.85 on December 14.
martechseries.com

Atento Announces Appointment of Pablo Sánchez as ESG Director

– In his expanded role at Atento, Mr. Sánchez will lead the development and execution of the Company´s ESG strategy and plan, focused on further improving diversity, equity and inclusion as well as other sustainability attributes across all business areas globally. Atento S.A., one of the five largest...
birminghamnews.net

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Initial Lithium Infill Drilling Results, Ghana

INFILL DRILLING RESULTS VALIDATE GRADE AND CONTINUITY. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, 'Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company'), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce initial infill drilling results at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ('Ewoyaa' or the 'Project') in Ghana, West Africa, where the Company recently announced an updated Scoping Study and increased JORC resource of 21.3Mt @ 1.31% Li2O, resulting in a significant improvement in project economics and life of mine.
aithority.com

PTC Appoints Michal Katz To Board Of Directors

PTC has appointed Michal Katz to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2022. With a career spanning more than 20 years on Wall Street, Katz has emerged as a seasoned and trusted advisor to companies and boards in the areas of corporate finance, strategy, strategyand acquisitions, and digital transformation. Katz currently leads Investment and Corporate Banking for Mizuho Americas, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of the largest financial institutions in the world. In this role, she is responsible for all Mizuho’s banking activity throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America, including investment grade and non-investment grade loans, equity and debt offerings in the capital markets, securitizations, and mergers and acquisitions.
orthospinenews.com

Orthofix Announces Appointment of Thomas A. West to Board of Directors

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that Thomas A. West has been named to the Company’s Board of Directors and appointed to the Compensation and Talent Development Committee. Mr. West currently serves as the...
birminghamnews.net

Grant of Options to Employee

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) announces that on 13 December 2021 ('Grant Date') it granted 150,000 share options (the 'Options') under the Company's existing Share Option Scheme to Jair Diaz Navarro (the 'Grantee'), the recently appointed Senior Mining Engineer to the Company. The Options were granted by the remuneration committee and approved by the Board. The Options have an exercise price of 35 pence per share, being 16% above the 10-day volume weighted average closing price as of 30 November 2021. They may be exercised up to 5 years from the Grant Date, with the restriction that no options can be exercised within 12 months of the Grant Date, only up to 50% of the options can be exercised in the following 12 months and thereafter 100% of the said options can be exercisable, provided that the Grantee remains with the Company. Following the grant of the Options, 15,148,500 share options will be outstanding, representing approximately 10% of the 146,630,715 ordinary shares in the Company in issue.
birminghamnews.net

Caldwell Enhances Private Equity & Technology Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Gordon Berridge to London Office

TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its private equity and technology recruiting capabilities with the addition of Gordon Berridge as a partner in the Private Equity & Venture Capital and Technology practices and based in the firm's London office.
martechseries.com

Revcontent Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ben Waldshan

Revcontent, a leading content recommendation platform powering the next generation of publishers and advertisers, is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Waldshan to its Board of Directors. With this appointment, Waldshan, a data and information technology veteran, brings more than 25 years experience in growing and advising early and growth stage businesses.
aithority.com

QuickLogic Appoints Joyce Kim to its Board of Directors

QuickLogic Corporation, a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, announced that Joyce Kim has been appointed to QuickLogic’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Kim brings extensive go-to-market expertise including digital, brand, communications, and product marketing within the technology sector, including cloud, microprocessors, real-time communications, AI, IoT and more for global hardware, semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and SaaS organizations.
thepress.net

Glass House Brands Announces $25,000 Donation to The Weldon Project and CEO Kyle Kazan's Appointment to the Organization's Board of Directors

This contribution and the Company's leadership efforts will support The Weldon Project's clemency and reentry initiatives for nonviolent cannabis offenders. LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) and (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) and (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that Company Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Kyle Kazan, has joined the Board of Directors of The Weldon Project (the 'Organization'), a non-profit organization co-founded by former cannabis prisoner Weldon Angelos, and dedicated to the dual goals of ending federal prohibition of cannabis and achieving criminal justice reform for those convicted of nonviolent cannabis-related offenses. Additionally, Glass House announced a $25,000 donation to further support the Organization's ongoing mission to assist individuals incarcerated for nonviolent, cannabis-related offenses.
aithority.com

Qualys Appoints Bill Berutti to its Board of Directors

Qualys, Inc., a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, announced Bill Berutti joined its Board of Directors. Bill is a cloud industry veteran with extensive experience in cloud and enterprise software. “Bill has an impressive track record of experience scaling and growing cloud companies,...
cdcgamingreports.com

Galaxy Gaming appoints Cheryl Kondra to Board of Directors

Las Vegas-based Galaxy Gaming announced today that Cheryl Kondra has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective December 2, 2021. Ms. Kondra currently serves as Vice President of Internal Audit at Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. Prior to Tractor Supply, she had an extensive career in gaming, having served as the VP of Internal Audit and Chief Compliance Officer at Pinnacle Entertainment and as the Chief Audit Executive at Caesars Entertainment, among other positions. Throughout her more than 20-year career in the gaming industry, she built strong teams to address the many audit, compliance, regulatory and legal issues impacting companies in the gaming sector.
