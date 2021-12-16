ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fed Readies Markets for Three Possible Rate Hikes Next Year

By Roger Harris
leedaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Bank issued a strong statement or press release to businesses or investors on the day before Tuesday, expecting inflationary pressures or higher interest rates in the coming years. The Monetary Policy council i.e. federal open market board provided forecasts from where its own eighteen representatives expect rates...

leedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: The Push for a Fourth Stimulus Check and Who Should Get It

For some, the fight for a fourth stimulus check continues. While a fourth check is unlikely, it is still needed by many. Voters can let their representatives know how they feel about more stimulus funds. A fourth stimulus check is doubtful. Ed Mills, an analyst with investment bank and financial...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Interest Rates#Fed Readies Markets#The Federal Reserve#Congress
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits 39-year high — here's what that means for interest rates

U.S. inflation continues to soar amid economic improvement, rising at its fastest pace in 39 years, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of inflation, rose 6.8% annually in November, the highest 12-month increase since...
BUSINESS
Time

What the Federal Reserve’s Latest Move Means for Your Mortgage Rate Next Year

A major announcement from the Federal Reserve this week is another big indication that mortgage rates are going to rise in 2022, according to experts. Federal Reserve spokesperson and chairman Jerome Powell, announced Wednesday the Fed will slow down its bond purchasing program. “With elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support,” said Powell.
BUSINESS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates rise after inflation news, Fed announcement

Mortgage rates edged up slightly over the past week on the heels of recent economic developments and updated central bank guidance. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.12% for the weekly period ending Dec.16, rising two basis points from 3.1% seven days earlier, according to the latest Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The current average came in 45 bps above the rate from the same week a year ago, 2.67%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Shropshire Star

Why the Bank hiked rates for the first time in over three years

The Bank of England has become the first major central bank to raise rates since the start of the pandemic. The Bank has raised rates for the first time in more than three years to battle surging inflation. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key reasons...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BoE: Another rate hike coming early next year – Rabobank

After the rate hike announcement on Thursday from the Bank of England, analysts at Rabobank held on to their forecast of a much less aggressive tightening cycle than what is currently priced in front-end rates. They expect another 25 bps hike early next year. Key Quotes:. “The Bank of England...
BUSINESS
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
CNN

Interest rates are set to rise next year. Here's what that means

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve has sent a clear signal...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Global Markets, Bitcoin Defy Expectations After Fed's Hawkish Taper Plan Announcement

Global markets have defied predictions as the U.S. Federal Reserve and several central banks worldwide are prepping to slow down monetary easing policy. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said it plans to taper quantitative easing (large monthly asset purchases) and end the program by March 2022. Moreover, the FOMC members decided to keep interest rates at zero but expect at least three rate hikes next year.
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield inches lower to 1.4% amid caution over omicron variant

U.S. Treasury yields inched lower on Friday, as investors remained cautious over the spread of the omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.40%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2 basis points lower to 1.83%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy