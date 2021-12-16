ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson’s Biggest Commons Rebellion – and Why It Matters

By Kathleen Sanford
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an administration member, the head of state spoke to the 1922 Council of Conservatives party supporters on Wednesday morning. United Kingdom’s current Prime Minister, Boris Johnson decided to make the very last initiative to persuade his group in the crowded conference, which took place only minutes before the Council...

The Independent

Boris Johnson takes ‘personal responsibility’ for Tory defeat in North Shropshire

Boris Johnson has said he takes “personal responsibility” for Conservative defeat in the North Shropshire by-election, but refused to say if he would step down if it was in the interests of the party and the country.Interviewed on the morning after the historic rout, the prime minister repeatedly tried to suggest that voter “frustration” with the government was down to the media’s focus on stories of sleaze and lockdown-breaching Downing Street parties.He said that a “constant litany of stuff about politics and politicians” in the headlines had drowned out the government’s messages on issues like Covid, healthcare and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald faced lies about parties in...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson denies imposing ‘lockdown by stealth’ amid Tory anger

Boris Johnson has denied imposing a “lockdown by stealth” amid allegations that medical advisers are “running the show” on Covid policy.The Prime Minister urged people to be “cautious” about their activities during the festive period, but said the Government does not “want to make your choices for you about your social life”.He made the comments during a visit to the Saga vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty faced questions from the Commons Health and Social Care Committee.It came as the booster programme continued to pick up pace, with data from the UK’s four...
POLITICS
The Independent

Critics eye new blow to Johnson in sleaze-triggered North Shropshire by-election

Boris Johnson will suffer another major blow to his authority if the Tories lose the ultra-safe seat of North Shropshire in a by-election triggered by Owen Paterson’s resignation.Voters head to the polls in the West Midlands constituency on Thursday, with the Liberal Democrats eying a real chance to overturn a near 23,000-vote majority.Not only was the vote triggered by a Tory sleaze scandal, it comes after the Prime Minister was battered by allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street last Christmas.His hopes to defend the seat will be amplified by the massive rebellion Conservative backbenchers dealt him on Tuesday over...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Covid omicron news: Johnson’s plan B approved despite biggest rebellion of premiership over passes

Boris Johnson’s ‘plan B’ measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite the PM facing his biggest-ever rebellion since taking office.The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues was passed with 369 votes in favour and 126 against – a majority of 243. Some 96 Tory MPs are understood to have voted against the measure which means that, as of tomorrow, people will have to show proof of either at least two Covid vaccine doses or a negative test to enter venues with more than 500 people, such as nightclubs, stadiums, and theatres.MPs also retrospectively approved the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leadership challenge ‘on the cards’ after PM suffers largest rebellion

A leadership challenge against the Prime Minister has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.The measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.But the rebellion of 96 of his own MPs – hours after the PM made a last-ditch appeal to the 1922 Committee – will be seen as a sign of the anger being levelled...
POLITICS
The Independent

Think carefully before Christmas socialising, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has urged people to cut back on Christmas partying and “think carefully” before going out during the festive season, as omicron cases hit record levelsSpeaking at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon the prime minister urged people to get booster jabs but suggested they might want to avoid unnecessary social gatherings.But he declined to impose any new formal restrictions, despite a record number of new cases and warnings of a spike in hospitalisations to come.“What we are saying is think carefully before you go, what kind of an event is it, are you likely to meet people...
U.K.
AFP

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson's new virus curbs

Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson from within his own party as he battles to prevent the Omicron variant spiralling out of control. The evening vote in the House of Commons was the largest backlash Johnson has faced from within his own ranks since an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals. The new restrictions were still passed by the MPs as a whole, but 97 Tories defied the party line and voted against a new rule requiring Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums. This was far higher than predicted and prompted suggestions that Johnson could face a leadership challenge unless he appeases the rebels.
WORLD
The New Yorker

Boris Johnson’s Christmas from Hell

What did you get for Secret Santa this year? Boris Johnson, the U.K.’s Prime Minister, got a series of nasty surprises, all of them worse than a lump of coal. Last week, a damning video from last year, in which aides joked about a party held at Downing Street while the country was in deep lockdown, went viral, sending Johnson into a tailspin of denials and apologies. In the clip, which was first uncovered by ITV News, Allegra Stratton, then Johnson’s press secretary, takes questions from colleagues at a mock press conference. (They were practicing for a briefing that never took place.) Stratton, looking professional in a sharp black blazer, stands at a podium flanked by Union Jack flags. “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night,” Ed Oldfield, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, says. “Do you recognize those reports?”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

PM moves to quell rebellion ahead of Plan B votes

Boris Johnson is reported to have told Tory MPs there is “no choice” but to implement Plan B as he hopes to quell a rebellion within his own ranks.The Prime Minister faces the possibility of the biggest revolt of his leadership on Tuesday over the measures proposed to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Mr Johnson made a last-gasp attempt to win round his backbenchers as he addressed the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs shortly before the Commons vote.Mr Johnson was reported to have told his MPs, dozens of whom have said they would vote against the Government...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson asks NHS staff to deliver ‘biggest, fastest’ ever vaccine drive

Boris Johnson has thanked NHS workers for their “incredible efforts” in a letter and called for their help in delivering the “biggest, fastest vaccination drive this country has ever seen”.It comes as the Government has said all eligible adults in the UK will be offered the chance to get a booster jab before the end of the year to curb the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, which is already driving a spike in Covid-19 infections.My letter to everyone working in the NHS. pic.twitter.com/MzEqVdZ8m4— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 14, 2021In the letter, published on Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote that...
HEALTH
The Independent

Labour demands Boris Johnson answer questions in Commons over Christmas lockdown ‘rule-breaking’

Labour has demanded Boris Johnson come to parliament and answer questions about whether he misled MPs over alleged Christmas lockdown rule-breaking. The prime minister last week told the Commons there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken in Downing Street – shortly before photos emerged of him hosting a Christmas quiz.Some Conservatives, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, have said Mr Johnson's position would be untenable were he found to have lied about the party at his home address.But Conservative ministers spent Sunday trying to downplay the latest revelations of Mr Johnson's festivities in No 10.Education secretary...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson’s booster vaccine statement in full

Here is a transcript of Boris Johnson’s booster vaccine address in full:. “Good evening. Over the past year we have shown that vaccination is the key to beating Covid, and that it works. “The UK was the first country in the world to administer a vaccine, we delivered the...
WORLD
leedaily.com

John Bercow Says Boris Johnson ‘Stinks in the Nostrils of Decent People and Calls Him the Worst Pm He’s Known

John Simon Bercow (an English politician who served as Spokesman of the House of Commons from 2009-19, as well as Parliamentarian (MP) for Buckinghamshire from 1997 to 2019) Before becoming a Speaker, he was a candidate of the Conservative Government, and he was the 1st Member until Selwyn Lloyd in 1971 to be voted without having to be a Deputy Spokesman.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tory whips scramble to persuade MPs to back new coronavirus curbs as fears grow that Boris Johnson could suffer his 'biggest rebellion' yet

Tory whips were last night scrambling to persuade MPs to back new coronavirus curbs amid fears Boris Johnson could suffer his ‘biggest rebellion’ yet. More than 50 backbenchers are poised to vote against the Plan B measures to counter the Omicron variant, with particular anger at plans for vaccine passports.
PUBLIC HEALTH

