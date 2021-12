A Middlesex County vocational and technical school switched to remote learning Thursday due to an uptick in COVID cases, a school official said. “Due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 case and the number of close contacts, the East Brunswick Campus of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools has decided to close school and transition to fully remote instruction beginning on Thursday, Dec. 9,” Principal Michael J. Cappiello said in an announcement posted on the school’s website.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO