This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. If the latest reading from the Producer Price Index by Commodity is a good predictor of the future, then a recession may be in store for the US economy, and very soon. The index showed that prices in the US rose by 22.8% year-over-year in November, its highest reading since November 1974 when it reached 23.4%.

